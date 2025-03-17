Tre Holloman, Curtis Jones, Dain Dainja and other Minnesotans to watch in NCAA men’s tournament
Nolan Winter, J’Vonne Hadley and Will Tschetter are among the Minnesotans who’ve shown they can make an impact on the national stage.
Tre Holloman, Michigan State
Junior guard, 6-2 • High school: Cretin-Derham Hall
After spending his first two seasons primarily off the bench, Holloman thrived in a major role this year with Hall of Famer Tom Izzo, including 16 starts. He’s averaging career-highs in points (9.0) and assists (3.8). He had four double-figure games during an eight-game win streak, including a career-high 20 points vs. Michigan to clinch the regular season Big Ten title.
Curtis Jones, Iowa State
Senior guard, 6-4 • High school: Cretin-Derham Hall
Jones earned first team all-Big 12 honors after leading the team with 17.1 points per game. But the Minneapolis native was also named the conference’s sixth man of the year award after starting only nine games. Had 12 games this season with 20 points or more for the Cyclones.
J’Vonne Hadley, Louisville
Senior guard, 6-6 • High school: Cretin-Derham Hall
Hadley’s been to four schools in five years, including junior college, Northeastern and Colorado. But success seems to follow him. He made the NCAA tournament the last two years with the Buffaloes and now Cardinals. He’s started every game this season with career-best averages of 12.1 points and a team-leading 7.3 rebounds. He had 20 points and nine rebounds to beat Clemson in the ACC tournament semifinals.
Dain Dainja, Memphis
Senior center, 6-9 • High school: Park Center
Playing for his third program after stints at Baylor and Illinois, Dainja saved his best for last with 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season — all career-best numbers. Penny Hardaway’s Tigers won the American Athletic tourney title Sunday with their eighth straight win. Dainja in that span averaged 20.6 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. He’s a beast.
Nolan Winter, Wisconsin
Sophomore forward, 7-0 • High school: Lakeville North
The Badgers’ main inside presence has been fellow Minnesotan Steven Crowl for years, but Winter emerged this season as another frontcourt threat. The son of ex-Gopher Trevor Winter averaged 9.5 points, a team-leading 5.9 rebounds and shot 36.3% from three-point range. He had highs of 20 points and 17 rebounds.
THE NEXT FIVE
Kerwin Walton, Texas Tech (Hopkins)
Jackson McAndrew, Creighton (Wayzata)
Will Tschetter, Michigan (Stewartville)
Pharrel Payne, Texas A&M (Park of Cottage Grove)
Steven Crowl, Wisconsin (Eastview)
Others: Cam Heide, Purdue (Wayzata); Jack Janicki, Wisconsin (White Bear Lake); Jack Robison, Wisconsin (Lakeville North); Daniel Freitag, Wisconsin (Breck); Nate Heise, Iowa State (Lake City); Demarion Watson, Iowa State (Totino-Grace); Cham Okey, SIU Edwardsville (Austin); Liam Carney, High Point (Providence Academy); Adam Holod, American (St. Paul Academy).
