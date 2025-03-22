On Thursday the Gophers women’s basketball team, forced onto the road to play a first-round WBIT game at Toledo, handed the Rockets just their second loss at home this season.
Here’s what it earned them:
A chance to give Missouri State its second home loss in two years.
It just doesn’t get any easier.
The Gophers earned a No. 2 seed in the WBIT but have been pushed out onto the road for the tournament’s first two rounds because of the boys basketball state tournament at Williams Arena.
The Gophers beat the Rockets 65-53. Now they get a Bears team that is 26-8, a team that finished tied with Murray State for first in the Missouri Valley Conference during the regular season. Four teams from that conference made either the NCAA tournament (Murray State) or the WBIT. Both Missouri State and Belmont won their first-round WBIT games.
The point is, the Missouri Valley is a strong conference and the Bears are a tough test.
“I don’t know much about them,” Gophers guard Amaya Battle said after the Toledo game. “But I’m sure the staff will put together a great scouting report.”