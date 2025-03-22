Six players scored in double figures for No. 3 seed Missouri State (26-8) in its 107-76 victory over Oral Roberts in the first round. The Bears shot 53.4% overall and made 14 of 27 three-pointers. Lacy Stokes led the way with 20 points, with Paige Rocca hitting five of six threes. The No. 2 seed Gophers (21-11) will be looking to win consecutive road games for the first time this season.