Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams

Now that the state tournament has concluded, here’s where Minnesota’s best teams fall in line according to writer Ron Haggstrom.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 23, 2025 at 7:41PM
Wayzata guard Christian Wiggins (2) attempts a 3-pointer against Cretin-Derham Hall forward Monteff Dixon (22) in the second half during the Class 4A boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s a tough call. Who is No. 1?

When questions like this arise, one needs to find a solution. I have found one, which will probably date me.

We are going back in time, but only 50 years. That was the final year of having one overall boys basketball state champion even though we had a two-class system. Class AA champion Little Falls topped Class A champion Chisholm 54-50 in a playoff after each had won their respective classes.

Members of that Bluestreak team, which beat St. Paul Mechanic Arts, were in attendance for the championship games Saturday at Williams Arena. St. Paul Mechanic Arts dissolved a year later due to a declining student population.

In 2025, we could have two playoff champions. A big school champion (Class 3A vs. Class 4A) and small school champion (Class 1A vs. Class 2A) champion. How fun would that be?

Since we know that is an idea the Minnesota State High School League would not approve, here is the Star Tribune’s final statewide Minnesota Top 25 rankings of the 2024-2025 season.

It’s a tough call, but Class 4A champion Wayzata edges Class 3A state champion Alexandria for the top spot in the rankings. The way the Trojans dismantled Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A finals was impressive. Coach Bryan Schnettler’s squad has won three championships in the past five years and were the runner-up the other two times. It’s an extraordinary run.

An argument can easily be made for Alexandria, led by Clemson signee 6-8 and senior forward Chase Thompson. The Cardinals captured their first state crown in program history. They were the runner-up on two previous occasions in 1943 and 2021. Two of their setbacks came when Thompson was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

With Cretin-Derham Hall, Hopkins and Class 3A state tournament runner-up Mankato East round out the top five at the No. 3, 4 and 5 positions.

The state’s lone unbeaten, Class 2A state tournament champion Albany lands in the No. 9 position.

Class 1A state champion Dawson-Boyd rounds out the Top 25, their first appearance in the rankings this season.

As Carol Burnett would have sang 50 years ago at the conclusion of her variety show: “I’m so glad we had this time together.”

All schools are Class 4A unless noted.

1. Wayzata (28-4) Last week: No. 4

2 Alexandria (Class 3A, 29-3) Last week: No. 3

3. Cretin-Derham Hall (29-2) Last week: No. 1

4. Hopkins (26-2) Last week: No. 5

5. Mankato East (Class 3A, 29-2) Last week: No. 2

6. Tartan (27-1) Last week: No. 8

7. Orono (Class 3A, 24-8) Last week: No. 7

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 26-3) Last week: No. 6

9. Albany (Class 2A, 32-0) Last week: No. 9

10. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 23-7) Last week: No. 12

11. Waseca (Class 2A, 32-1) Last week: No. 11

12. Byron (Class 3A, 28-4) Last week: No. 20

13. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 24-7) Last week: No. 17

14. Maple Grove (23-9) Last week: NR

15. Shakopee (24-7) Last week: No. 10

16. Champlin Park (23-5) Last week: No. 13

17. Prior Lake (22-7) Last week: 16

18. Moorhead (24-8) Last week: No. 22

19. Rochester John Marshall (26-6) Last week: NR

20. Richfield (Class 3A, 22-6) Last week: No. 19

21. Apple Valley (23-8) Last week: No. 15

22. Anoka (23-8) Last week: No. 23

23. Breck (Class 2A, 21-11) Last week: NR

24. Caledonia (Class 2A, 29-4) Last week: No. 14

25. Dawson-Boyd (Class 1A, 30-3) Last week: NR

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

