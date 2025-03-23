It’s a tough call. Who is No. 1?
When questions like this arise, one needs to find a solution. I have found one, which will probably date me.
We are going back in time, but only 50 years. That was the final year of having one overall boys basketball state champion even though we had a two-class system. Class AA champion Little Falls topped Class A champion Chisholm 54-50 in a playoff after each had won their respective classes.
Members of that Bluestreak team, which beat St. Paul Mechanic Arts, were in attendance for the championship games Saturday at Williams Arena. St. Paul Mechanic Arts dissolved a year later due to a declining student population.
In 2025, we could have two playoff champions. A big school champion (Class 3A vs. Class 4A) and small school champion (Class 1A vs. Class 2A) champion. How fun would that be?
Since we know that is an idea the Minnesota State High School League would not approve, here is the Star Tribune’s final statewide Minnesota Top 25 rankings of the 2024-2025 season.
It’s a tough call, but Class 4A champion Wayzata edges Class 3A state champion Alexandria for the top spot in the rankings. The way the Trojans dismantled Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A finals was impressive. Coach Bryan Schnettler’s squad has won three championships in the past five years and were the runner-up the other two times. It’s an extraordinary run.
An argument can easily be made for Alexandria, led by Clemson signee 6-8 and senior forward Chase Thompson. The Cardinals captured their first state crown in program history. They were the runner-up on two previous occasions in 1943 and 2021. Two of their setbacks came when Thompson was sidelined with a shoulder injury.