The No. 2 seed Gophers (22-11) get their toughest WBIT test so far, facing No. 4 seed Gonzaga (24-10), which is 11-3 on the road this season. The Zags are coming off an impressive victory at No. 1 seed Colorado in the second round. Gonzaga is led by 6-1 post Yvonne Ejim and freshman guard Allie Turner. Ejim is the reigning Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year and a finalist for that award this season. She leads the West Coast Conference in scoring (20.6) and rebounding (9.1) while shooting nearly 53%.