Gophers forward Nia Holloway has had to fight through injury to be able to play and needed to show patience while waiting for meaningful playing time. Neither is easy.
“Not knowing always when my number is called is hard,” she said. “But I’m also confident I’m prepared.”
Holloway and the Gophers women’s basketball team will host Gonzaga in a WBIT quarterfinal game at Williams Arena on Thursday night.
Minnesota worked hard to get back to the Barn. A No. 2 seed in the tournament — the second-tier tourney in women’s basketball’s three-tier postseason — the Gophers had to play their first two games on the road because of scheduling conflicts.
That meant beating a Toledo team that had lost just one home game all year in Ohio, then going to Springfield, Mo., to play a Missouri State team that had lost one home game the last two seasons.
Win, win.
As Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit has said many times, every postseason is an opportunity. Last year, they fell to the WNIT. But the path to the title game gave the team a chance to grow and improve, which showed this season. The Gophers hope a similar path in the WBIT this spring will mean even bigger things next year.
But these opportunities are also a chance for individual players to grow.