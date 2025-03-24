Gophers

What’s next for the Gophers women’s basketball team?

The Gophers didn’t make the NCAA tournament but are chasing the WBIT championship.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 5:30PM
Gophers forward Annika Stewart has been a key player off the bench this season. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers women’s basketball team is one home victory from reaching the semifinals of the WBIT.

They will play host to Gonzaga at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will advance to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on the campus of Butler University.

The WBIT semifinals and finals will be held the Fieldhouse (March 31-April 1); that arena was featured in the movie, “Hoosiers.”

Here are five take-aways for the Gophers from Sunday’s 78-71 victory at Missouri State in a WBIT second round game.

A difficult road

The Gophers got a No. 2 seed in the second-ever WBIT. But, because of a scheduling conflict with the state high school boys basketball tournament, Minnesota had to play the first two games on the road.

In Toledo they handed the Rockets their second home loss of the season.

At Missouri State they handed the Lady Bears their second home loss in two seasons. This appears to be a team getting more resilient by the game.

Looking for a complete game

Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit liked the way her team played defense in a first-round win at Toledo, holding the Rockets to 53 points on 36.5% shooting. And despite a few more maddening misses around the rim Sunday, Plitzuweit was pleased with the offensive efficiency of her team against Missouri State. To move forward, the Gophers will have to put both together.

Go-to Grocholski

More and more sophomore Grace Grocholski is becoming the Gophers go-to player. In two tournament victories, Grocholski has played 78 of a possible 80 minutes, hit 12 of 24 shots, six of 14 threes and scored 33 points. She has scored in double figures in seven straight games, averaging 19.1 points, shooting 49.5% overall and 20 of 45 threes (44.4%).

Bench production

Graduate backup center Annika Stewart — who returned home to Minnesota after four years at Nebraska for her final college season — is the key to the Gophers’ bench production. When she’s on her game, the Gophers offense has better spacing, too. Sunday she scored 18 points while hitting four of five threes. The Gophers are 10-4 when she scores 10 or more points. The Gopher got 26 points off the bench Sunday, their most in 19 games.

A look ahead

Of the final eight teams remaining in the WBIT, James Madison is the only No. 1 seed remaining, and the Gophers are the only No. 2 seed left.

Gonzaga, the Gophers’ next opponent, has a roster that includes eight players from outside the United States. The Zags are 24-10 overall, 11-3 on the road.

The Gophers and Gonzaga have three opponents in common this year in Montana, Missouri State and Oregon State. Minnesota went 3-0 in those games.

Gonzaga beat Montana and lost to Missouri State. Because they’re in the same conference, the Zags played Oregon State three times, including in the West Coast Conference tournament. They went 1-2 in those three games.

