What’s next for the Gophers women’s basketball team?

The Gophers women’s basketball team is one home victory from reaching the semifinals of the WBIT.
They will play host to Gonzaga at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will advance to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on the campus of Butler University.
The WBIT semifinals and finals will be held the Fieldhouse (March 31-April 1); that arena was featured in the movie, “Hoosiers.”
Here are five take-aways for the Gophers from Sunday’s 78-71 victory at Missouri State in a WBIT second round game.
A difficult road
The Gophers got a No. 2 seed in the second-ever WBIT. But, because of a scheduling conflict with the state high school boys basketball tournament, Minnesota had to play the first two games on the road.
In Toledo they handed the Rockets their second home loss of the season.
At Missouri State they handed the Lady Bears their second home loss in two seasons. This appears to be a team getting more resilient by the game.
Looking for a complete game
Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit liked the way her team played defense in a first-round win at Toledo, holding the Rockets to 53 points on 36.5% shooting. And despite a few more maddening misses around the rim Sunday, Plitzuweit was pleased with the offensive efficiency of her team against Missouri State. To move forward, the Gophers will have to put both together.