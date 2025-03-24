What’s next for the Gophers women’s basketball team?

Graduate backup center Annika Stewart — who returned home to Minnesota after four years at Nebraska for her final college season — is the key to the Gophers’ bench production. When she’s on her game, the Gophers offense has better spacing, too. Sunday she scored 18 points while hitting four of five threes. The Gophers are 10-4 when she scores 10 or more points. The Gopher got 26 points off the bench Sunday, their most in 19 games.