Gophers, Gators bring a Minnesota flavor to WBIT semifinals

A former star guard from Hopkins High School led her team in scoring Thursday night, made her shots and got to the free-throw line in a come-from-behind WBIT quarterfinal victory.
About 1,500 miles away, another former star Hopkins guard had a career-high 35 points, had 10 assists and made all nine of her free throws in a come-from-behind overtime quarterfinal victory.
Liv McGill and Amaya Battle.
We mention this only because Monday’s WBIT semifinal game between Florida (where McGill is a freshman) and the Gophers (Battle’s team) will be held in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus in Indianapolis.
And it will have a distinctly Minnesota flavor.
Battle is one of four starters from Minnesota on a Gophers roster that has 11 in-state players on it. Playing on a senior-heavy Florida team, McGill is the team’s leading scorer, playing for coach Kelly Rae Finley, a former Breck High School star who won a Class 2A title playing for her dad, Ray, in 2004.
Battle and McGill won a Class 4A championship together in 2022 at Hopkins, along with the Gophers’ Taylor Woodson, a top reserve who is rehabbing a knee injury. That team went 26-1, its only loss coming to Sidwell Friends High School of Washington, D.C., the top-ranked team in the country.
Now, Battle and McGill meet as opposing point guards.