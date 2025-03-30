Gophers

Gophers forward Connor Kurth signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor Kurth was the second-leading scorer on the Gophers men’s hockey team this season. He had a year of eligibility remaining but signed an NHL deal.

By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 30, 2025 at 9:07PM
Connor Kurth, left, finishes his Gophers career with 32 goals and 39 assists in 115 games. (Alex Kormann)

The list of players leaving the Gophers for the NHL grew longer Sunday when Connor Kurth signed a two-year with the Tampa Bay Lightning, foregoing his final season of college eligibility

That made it five Gophers who’ve left the program to sign NHL deals since Minnesota’s season ended Thursday. The other four were all first-round NHL picks: Jimmy Snuggerud (Blues), Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore (Blackhawks) and Matthew Wood (Predators).

Tampa Bay drafted Kurth in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL draft. He will report to Syracuse in the AHL.

Kurth, from Lindstrom, Minn., joins the Lightning franchise coming off a career season for the Gophers. He had 18 goals and 21 assists, and his 39 points were tied with Matthew Wood for second on the team behind Snuggerud’s 51.

In 115 career games over three seasons for the Gophers, Kurth had 32 goals, 39 assists and posted a plus-34 rating.

Joe Christensen

Sports team leader

Joe Christensen, a Minnesota Star Tribune sports team leader, graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005 and spent four years covering Gophers football.

