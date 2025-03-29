Gophers standouts Sam Rinzel, Oliver Moore sign NHL deals with the Chicago Blackhawks

Moore, the No. 19 overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL draft, was the Gophers’ third-leading scorer this season, collecting 12 goals and 21 assists. The 20-year-old Mounds View native finished his two-year Minnesota career with 21 goals and 45 assists in 77 games. The 5-11, 195-pounder is the only Gopher to win two gold medals in the World Junior Championship, doing so in 2024 and ‘25.