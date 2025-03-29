Gophers standouts Sam Rinzel, Oliver Moore sign NHL deals with the Chicago Blackhawks

Gophers defenseman Sam Rinzel and center Oliver Moore, both first-round draft picks of the Chicago Blackhawks, signed contracts with the NHL team on Saturday and will forgo their final two seasons of collegiate eligibility.
Rinzel and Moore become the second and third first-round draft picks from the Gophers to sign with NHL teams since Minnesota’s season ended with a 5-4 overtime loss to Massachusetts on Thursday in the NCAA Fargo Regional. On Friday, junior forward Jimmy Snuggerud signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues worth $2.85 million.
Both Rinzel and Moore signed three-year, entry-level deals worth $2.83 million that run through the 2026-27 season. It’s possible that they make their NHL debuts in Chicago’s home game against Utah on Sunday.
Rinzel, the Big Ten defensive player of the year, finished his sophomore season as the Gophers’ fourth-leading scorer and ranked sixth nationally for points by a defenseman this year with 32 points on 10 goals and 22 assists.
The 20-year-old from Chanhassen, selected at No. 25 overall by Chicago in the 2022 NHL draft, had 12 goals and 48 assists in 79 games over two seasons with the Gophers. The 6-5, 190-pounder also played for the gold medal-winning United States team in the 2024 World Junior Championship.
Moore, the No. 19 overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL draft, was the Gophers’ third-leading scorer this season, collecting 12 goals and 21 assists. The 20-year-old Mounds View native finished his two-year Minnesota career with 21 goals and 45 assists in 77 games. The 5-11, 195-pounder is the only Gopher to win two gold medals in the World Junior Championship, doing so in 2024 and ‘25.
With Snuggerud, Moore and Rinzel off to the NHL, the Gophers lose 46 goals and 70 assists worth of offensive production from their 2024-25 team.