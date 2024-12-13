Lately, Rinzel’s play has thrust his name into conversation about the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player. In his past six games, the 6-5, 190-pounder has four goals and five assists. Last weekend in the Gophers’ 6-0, 2-0 sweep of No. 6 Michigan, Rinzel had two assists in the opener, then scored a first-period goal and assisted on Snuggerud’s empty-net tally in the finale.