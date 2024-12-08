Gophers men’s hockey shuts out Michigan 2-0 for series sweep

At 14:13, a melee broke out after Cameron Korpi made a save in tight on Brody Lamb. Michigan’s Jackson Hallum and Tyler Duke were called for roughing after the whistle, while Lamb was called for slashing. Gophers coach Bob Motzko challenged for a major penalty, and Duke’s infraction was upgraded to a five-minute major. Minnesota didn’t score during a 41-second 5-on-3 advantage, but Rinzel broke the scoreless tie with a power-play blast from the high slot at 16:41. Oliver Moore and Connor Kurth assisted on the goal.