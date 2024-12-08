Friday night, the Gophers men’s hockey team flexed its offensive muscles, outshooting Michigan 21-5 in then first period, scoring three goals in the opening 20 minutes and rolling to a 6-0 blowout.
Gophers men’s hockey shuts out Michigan 2-0 for series sweep
Liam Souliere made 22 saves and Sam Rinzel’s first-period power-play goal helped carry the Gophers past the Wolverines.
Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the result was more of what fans could expect from the fourth- and sixth-ranked teams in the nation — a tight, competitive and hard-hitting contest. And again the Gophers emerged with a shutout, 2-0 for a series sweep.
Goalie Liam Souliere made 22 saves for the shutout, Sam Rinzel scored a power-play goal in the first period and Jimmy Snuggerud added an empty-net goal with 11.5 seconds left as the No. 4 Gophers improved to 15-2-1 and 8-0 in the Big Ten, with 23 points in the standings.
Sixth-ranked Michigan fell to 10-5-1, 4-2 with 11 points. Cameron Korpi made 36 saves.
Michigan’s Evan Werner received a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Snuggerud after he scored.
The Wolverines came out with more energy Saturday and went on the power play only 52 seconds into the first period when Snuggerud was called for tripping. Souliere kept the game scoreless, stopping a William Whitelaw shot in front of the net as Minnesota killed the penalty.
Michigan continued to keep possession of the puck, building a 10-1 edge in shots on goal in the first 6:44. The Gophers had trouble keeping the puck in the offensive zone as Michigan contested passes.
The Gophers got their first power play at 12:54 of the first when Michigan’s Ethan Edwards was whistled for elbowing.
At 14:13, a melee broke out after Cameron Korpi made a save in tight on Brody Lamb. Michigan’s Jackson Hallum and Tyler Duke were called for roughing after the whistle, while Lamb was called for slashing. Gophers coach Bob Motzko challenged for a major penalty, and Duke’s infraction was upgraded to a five-minute major. Minnesota didn’t score during a 41-second 5-on-3 advantage, but Rinzel broke the scoreless tie with a power-play blast from the high slot at 16:41. Oliver Moore and Connor Kurth assisted on the goal.
Aided by the power-play time, the Gophers had the final 14 shots on goal in the first period and held a 16-11 edge in the first 20 minutes.
The Gophers went back on the power play at 1:54 of the second period when Michigan’s Hunter Hady hooked Beckett Hendrickson. Michigan killed the penalty as Korpi made two saves.
At 14:39 of the second, Michigan went on the power play when Gophers defenseman John Whipple was called for boarding. Minnesota killed the penalty, allowing no shots on goal.
In the third period, Gophers forward Matthew Wood and Hady took coincidental roughing minors, creating a 4-on-4 situation at 3:33, but neither team capitalized.
At 7:11 of the third, Jimmy Clark’s hard work along the boards drew a holding penalty on Wolverines center Mark Estapa. Lamb rang the pipe with a shot, but Michigan killed the penalty.
Michigan pulled Korpi with 1:30 left, and Snuggerud scored into the empty net from just past the center line with 11.5 seconds left.
