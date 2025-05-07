Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was ruled out of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Timberwolves after straining his left hamstring in the game’s second quarter Tuesday night at Target Center.
With 8:19 left to play in the second quarter, the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer hit a floater to put the Warriors up 30-20. He then looked to the Golden State bench and asked out of the game. He was seen limping gingerly off the floor, headed to the Warriors’ locker room, and was ruled out with a reported left hamstring strain minutes later.
“It’s nice to actually kind of keep a rhythm playing every other day last week and a half so you got a good understanding of how to recover,” Curry said ahead of Game 1, which took place just two days after Golden State’s Game 7 against Houston in the playoffs’ first round. “Get your mind and body right for another challenge. Game ones are always interesting, just the feeling out process, so we just want to come out with energy, and focus on the stuff that we can control, and see where it’s at.”
Curry had 13 points, shooting 5-for-9 and 3-for-6 from three, before exiting the game. The four-time NBA champion is averaging 24.5 points per game for the Warriors this season on 44.8% shooting (39.7% from three).