“It’s nice to actually kind of keep a rhythm playing every other day last week and a half so you got a good understanding of how to recover,” Curry said ahead of Game 1, which took place just two days after Golden State’s Game 7 against Houston in the playoffs’ first round. “Get your mind and body right for another challenge. Game ones are always interesting, just the feeling out process, so we just want to come out with energy, and focus on the stuff that we can control, and see where it’s at.”