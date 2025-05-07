In 2009, the Minnesota Timberwolves had two chances to change their franchise with back-to-back first round picks in the NBA Draft. With the No. 5 and 6 picks available to them and in need of a point guard and more shooting on the roster, there was one player who appeared to fit the mold.
They drafted Ricky Rubio out of Spain, a maestro with the ball in his hands and someone many saw becoming a star in the league. That pick was, even back then, justified. But taking Syracuse point guard Jonny Flynn with the next pick was confusing (for lack of a better term).
That put the Golden State Warriors on the clock, and they wasted no time in selecting Wardell Stephen Curry II out of little-known Davidson College.
The Wolves struggled for the next decade, unable to break through into the upper echelon of the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Warriors won four NBA titles over an eight-year period while Curry morphed into the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen and one of the best players of all time.
It’s said the past will always come back to haunt you, and that’s what Minnesota faces Tuesday night. The Wolves host Curry and Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. and will be on TNT.
While a team can’t fix the past, they can learn from it so when time comes, they’re ready to confront it. That’s the challenge Minnesota faces — and it’s time to see if they’re ready for the moment.