The storylines linking the Timberwolves and the Warriors write themselves.
No, wait, seems like you actually have to type them in.
So here they are:
The Butler didn’t do it
A former Wolves basketball boss acquired Jimmy Butler to give his young team toughness and playoff savvy. Butler wound up staying one year, ridiculing the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, then leaving.
Then head coach Tom Thibodeau’s miscalculation cost him his job, and Butler burnished his national reputation. In reality, he was a jerk who won nothing, then left.
The Warriors went 23-8 in the regular season after trading for Butler. This series will be the true test of his value for a franchise that retains championship hopes.
Rudy & Dray
In November of 2023, Warriors star Draymond Green, while pretending to break up a fight, grabbed Wolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock and choked him, then said he didn’t regret it.
Green is volatile and Gobert can be emotional. If Gobert can let Green misbehave without responding, Green could rack up technical fouls, flagrant fouls and perhaps even get himself suspended.