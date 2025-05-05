Podcast: Patrick Reusse on all the juicy storylines between the Wolves and Warriors

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included Golden State’s win over Houston on Sunday that set up the Western Conference semifinals against the Wolves. Between Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, there are a ton of storylines to devour as the series gets set to begin at Target Center on Tuesday.
Plus Reusse and Rand get into the Twins, who disgusted Reusse so much Sunday that he shut off his TV before Minnesota rallied to beat Boston.
And the Wild’s postseason exit felt different this time.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports