Podcast: Patrick Reusse on all the juicy storylines between the Wolves and Warriors

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included Golden State’s win over Houston on Sunday that set up the Western Conference semifinals against the Wolves.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 1:35PM
A t-shirt commemorating the infamous 2009 draft.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included Golden State’s win over Houston on Sunday that set up the Western Conference semifinals against the Wolves. Between Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, there are a ton of storylines to devour as the series gets set to begin at Target Center on Tuesday.

Plus Reusse and Rand get into the Twins, who disgusted Reusse so much Sunday that he shut off his TV before Minnesota rallied to beat Boston.

And the Wild’s postseason exit felt different this time.

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

