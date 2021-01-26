If you don't see an audio player on your device, click here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me atmichael.rand@startribune.com.Follow me on Twitter@RandBalland Star Tribune sports at@StribSports.
Rubio and the Timberwolves aren't giving each other what they need
Twenty games into this largely disappointing season, two things are true: What Ricky Rubio envisioned of the Wolves has yet to materialize, and vice-versa.
Sports
Missing a Daily Delivery podcast? Find it here
All of our weekday podcasts, featuring Michael Rand and Sat Tribune staff, are here.
Business
Japan extends emergency amid vaccine, Olympic uncertainty
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Tuesday that he is extending a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other areas through March 7, amid growing uncertainty over the national rollout of vaccines and the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Business
Former AFL-CIO President John Sweeney dies at age 86
John Sweeney, who spent 14 years steering the AFL-CIO through a time of declining union membership and rising internal dissent, has died. He was 86.
World
Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty
Japan is concerned about delays in the distribution of European-made coronavirus vaccines, an official said Tuesday, as the country struggles to obtain enough doses to allow it to host the Olympics this summer.