Neal: ‘Mad respect’ as St. Thomas pushes Iowa State to limit in NCAA tournament debut

There was a moment during Friday’s St. Thomas-Iowa State volleyball match when Tommies setter Morgan Kealy was serving as the Gophers team stood only a few feet behind her.
“I was back there serving and I heard the Gopher volleyball team cheering me on,” said Kealy, from River Falls, Wis. “So that was special. I know a couple of them. I played against them for years in club ball.”
Friday was an opportunity for fans of both teams to join forces and get behind the Tommies’ cause. And the fans did just that.
While St. Thomas’ arrival to the postseason as a Division I athletic program was noteworthy, there was something bigger at stake at Maturi Pavilion: A chance for an all-Minnesota meeting in the second round of the NCAA tournament between the Tommies and Gophers, with the winner advancing to the round of 16 next week. It would have been a rematch of an Aug. 31 match the Gophers won in four sets.
The Tommies acquitted themselves well against Iowa State. They had firepower. Their serving gave the Cyclones problems. And they might have had the most gifted player on the floor on in freshman outside hitter Anya Schmidt, who is going to be a force for years. Schmidt, from Rogers, led everyone with 16 kills.
St, Thomas’ 21-25, 25-13, 25-16, 21-25, 15-8 loss preceded the Gophers’ first-round domination against Fairfield. The Gophers, a 25-12, 25-7, 25-12 winner, will face Iowa State on Saturday.
But coach Thanh Pham’s St. Thomas squad did not look overmatched against a Cyclones team that was ranked 23rd at the end of the regular season.
“Mad respect for what he has done,” Iowa State coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said of Pham.