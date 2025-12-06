Neal: ‘Mad respect’ as St. Thomas pushes Iowa State to limit in NCAA tournament debut

While St. Thomas’ arrival to the postseason as a Division I athletic program was noteworthy, there was something bigger at stake at Maturi Pavilion: A chance for an all-Minnesota meeting in the second round of the NCAA tournament between the Tommies and Gophers, with the winner advancing to the round of 16 next week. It would have been a rematch of an Aug. 31 match the Gophers won in four sets.