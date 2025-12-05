Reusse: Unbeaten Bethel’s strong defense powered by defensive back Devin Williams

St. John’s, St. Thomas and Bethel were the established football powers in the MIAC once Glenn Caruso arrived as Tommies coach in 2008. The pandemic wiped out what was supposed to be the Tommies’ last Division III football season in 2020.
The departure of one of Big Three led to Macalester’s return to MIAC football and with St. Scholastica as a replacement for St. Thomas — only numerically, not as an athletic force.
The MIAC tried a final week, semi-playoff system to protect the downtrodden for four years, but gave that up in 2025, switching to a full, nine-game conference schedule.
Which brought us to St. John’s at Bethel on Oct. 4, a warm day with a strong wind, and nothing to stop it blowing up there on the plain in Arden Hills. And most of us in attendance realized this:
There might be six weeks left in the conference schedule after this, but there was an overwhelming chance that the winner would be the MIAC champ at 9-0, and the loser would be the runner-up at 8-1.
This extra-early “title” game was tied at 10-10 in the third quarter. St. John’s, with the wind at its back, started a drive at its 30 at 11:50 on the clock. Nearly six minutes later, the Johnnies had a first down at the Bethel 3.
Caden Wheeler was stopped a touch short of the goal line in the officials’ opinion on first down. One more shot and the Johnnies should be in the lead. And then D-back Devin Williams flashed in from Wheeler’s left and dropped him at the Bethel 2.
The Johnnies never reached the end zone. Trey Manns, the fast and powerful freshman from Duluth, gave Bethel a 17-10 lead with a 23-yard TD run in the fourth.