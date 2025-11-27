The Turkey of the Year Award started in 1978.
There’s no doubt the Turkey Chairman is on the clock for continuing service. Throw in the fact there is another aged leader occasionally located in Washington, D.C., setting a fine example for this announcement.
And that would be that when the Turkey Banquet commences at midafternoon on this Thanksgiving. Well, a share of the program will be devoted to The Chairman settling personal grudges.
There was a turnover on the committee a couple of years ago.
The Chairman took advantage of this by appointing a collection of stooges who feared losing their per diem if they crossed the Turkeys leader.
We can show off proudly today the results of this successful power grab with grudges revealed (and hopefully settled) as follows:
Sciuridae | Also known as “squirrels,” and if these were your everyday rats with unattractive tails, we would be calling in the National Guard as they ran in packs. These have bushy tails, so most of you don’t appreciate their destructive power.
They run across the fence and the power lines in The Chairman’s backyard like they are paying the property taxes. And three times in the last month, we’ve lost power because a squirrel has zapped itself and knocked out a transformer.