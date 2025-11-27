Sports

Patrick Reusse’s 2025 Turkey of the Year is ...

A share of the Turkey Banquet program will be devoted to The Chairman settling personal grudges.

Columnist Icon

By Patrick Reusse

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 27, 2025 at 5:59AM
A turkey sporting a red fatty wattle hanging from its beak appears among others at Out Post Farm, in Holliston, Mass., Monday, Nov. 8, 2010. The farm raises turkeys hatched from eggs and offers full-grown birds fresh killed for cooking Thanksgiving dinners. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ORG XMIT: MIN2015041013211758
Come one, come all to the head table: The Grand Gobbler is crowned yet again. (Steven Senne/The Associated Press)

The Turkey of the Year Award started in 1978.

There’s no doubt the Turkey Chairman is on the clock for continuing service. Throw in the fact there is another aged leader occasionally located in Washington, D.C., setting a fine example for this announcement.

And that would be that when the Turkey Banquet commences at midafternoon on this Thanksgiving. Well, a share of the program will be devoted to The Chairman settling personal grudges.

There was a turnover on the committee a couple of years ago.

The Chairman took advantage of this by appointing a collection of stooges who feared losing their per diem if they crossed the Turkeys leader.

We can show off proudly today the results of this successful power grab with grudges revealed (and hopefully settled) as follows:

Sciuridae | Also known as “squirrels,” and if these were your everyday rats with unattractive tails, we would be calling in the National Guard as they ran in packs. These have bushy tails, so most of you don’t appreciate their destructive power.

They run across the fence and the power lines in The Chairman’s backyard like they are paying the property taxes. And three times in the last month, we’ve lost power because a squirrel has zapped itself and knocked out a transformer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three times. Same transformer. They must find it tasty.

Road construction | “Hey, we got an idea,” said the MnDOT brainiacs. “Now that I-394 going east has turned into a constant traffic nightmare as it inches toward the Lowry Hill Tunnel, let’s spend millions to reduce the alternate — Minnesota 55 — from three lanes to two."

Rail construction | The Southwest light-rail project is over a half-decade late and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget. The Chairman looked this up: Construction on New York City’s subway system started in 1900, and there were trains running on the first hunk by 1904.

Thus: 125 years later, Minnesota is much slower in completing tracks for people movers than was New York shortly after the Spanish-American War.

Saudi Arabia powers | They have been linked to a team of assassins that dismembered a media critic. They have attempted to ruin big-time men’s golf with LIV. Closer to home, they are taking over boxing and in the process have ended the neat revival we were having with the “sweet science” at a perfect venue — the remodeled Minneapolis Armory. The Chairman doesn’t approve of those trillionaires.

Alex Rodriguez | Caught twice as a steroids cheat in baseball. Got an NBA franchise at a huge bargain and approved of the firing of dozens of workers involved in filling the arena nightly for the Timberwolves in 2024-25.

Not admirable, but even worse, he stiffed The Chairman after agreeing to an interview when A-Rod was on a TV assignment in Fort Myers, Fla., a few years ago. Boo!

The Chairman warned you, didn’t he? There were personal grudges to address.

**

Now, for the traditional Turkeys, we go first to the guest booths at the diner:

Anthony Davis | Dallas Mavericks

  • He has become the symbol for that cult of NBA stars who play when it’s convenient, so much so his nickname has been changed from “A.D” to “Street Clothes” by the great Charles Barkley.

    Bill Belichick | University of North Carolina

    • Yes, that young woman is very attractive, Bill, but the greatest football coach any of us ever witnessed has now returned to college as a disinterested loser. That laser-focused football concentration has obviously left the building.

      Don Garber | Major League Soccer commissioner

      • Garber and his staff convinced the owners to change the league schedule to mid-July through April, followed by playoffs in May. This puts MLS in line with the European calendar, other than the fact those leagues don’t have playoffs. Even with a six-week winter break from mid-December through January, we have a sound bite for Loons attendees in St. Paul with the new schedule: Brrrrr!

        Pete Maki | Twins pitching coach

        • Pete was the primary coach to survive the latest Twins upheaval and remains the main on-field employee for pitching. Which means a lot of walks to the mound. And a lot of mouth covering when he gets there. Whisperin’ Pete. The Chairman can’t stand it.

          Aurora

          • They did it again. Didn’t lose in the arduous 12-match schedule in the regular season. Flopped in the playoffs. This tradition of not closing the deal is setting a very bad precedent for Minnesota’s pre-professional squads in the future.

            Chauncey Billups | Suspended NBA coach

            • Kind of liked watching and talking with Chauncey when he was with the Woofies. Might have nominated him to be coach here before Finchy. Never saw his alleged poker cohorts around, though.

              Sarah Strommen | Minnesota DNR commissioner

              • The Chairman was driving around the old southwest Minnesota stomping grounds in mid-September, checking lakes and potholes for early fall ducks. Might have seen three. They were out quite a way, so they might have been coots. There remain 50,000 duck hunters in Minnesota, and they will hold a Duck Summit in March to start looking for solutions to dwindling bird numbers. The DNR and Strommen have passed on the invitation to lead the Summit.

                Before we go the head table, we must point out a couple of items:

                • Joe Pohlad was the 2024 Turkey of the Year, and he hasn’t been around long enough to be a two-time winner, as was his grandfather Carl (1987, ’98).
                  • And we were going to invite Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck again, but after listening to his high-speed babbling after the Northwestern fiasco … well, The Chairman said, “I never want to hear the difference between an ‘excuse’ and a ‘reason’ again.”

                    Let’s get after it.

                    Second runner-up

                    Carlos Correa | Former Twin, current Houston Astro

                    Well compensated.

                    As the Twins hit the skids this summer and he added a few clunkers, Carlos said he was going to discuss ways to prepare the team better with the higher-ups. To which The Chairman said to himself: You could stop hitting into double plays, Carlos. Sent to Houston along with millions, and the way Carlos produced the final couple of weeks — we don’t think the Astros could have missed the playoffs without him.

                    First runner-up

                    Cheryl Reeve | Lynx president of basketball operations and coach

                    The Chairman really felt this finally had to be Reeve’s year, based on her status as the WNBA’s longest-serving coach and as the U.S. women’s Olympic coach, lowering herself during one of her trademark rages to an exchange of bellowed profanities with fans. She was finally leaving the court after being ejected as the top-seeded Lynx were en route to being eliminated in the semifinals.

                    Brutal.

                    If the WNBA had real leaders, Reeve would have a carryover suspension for the start of this season.

                    Then, on Sunday night, the trade to avoid Angel Reese in the 2024 draft worked out with the Lynx getting the No. 2 pick this time … very likely to be an outstanding player.

                    And earlier on Sunday, our co-winners made perhaps the greatest last-ditch pitch for the big honor in the Turkeys’ long and storied history:

                    Co-winners

                    Kevin O’Connell and J.J. McCarthy | Vikings

                    Yes, the co-winners of the 2025 Turkey of the Year are Vikings coach O’Connell and quarterback McCarthy. Come up here to receive your plaques, gentlemen, as our entertainers sing, “When Irish Eyes Aren’t Smiling.”

                    Apparently, J.J. refused to throw the ball on one of those dropbacks long enough on a late-game play to get a mild concussion as he was again trampled. As a quick trigger goes, he wouldn’t have lasted long in a poker game in Deadwood, S.D., way back when.

                    All you non-Turkey committee members now stunned by this young man’s ineptitude are invited to go back and look at your over-the-top “We finally got our quarterback!” public remarks after his one good quarter in the season opener.

                    This so-far failed rebuild from the ground up is not on the GM — it’s on O’Connell, the coach who wanted him.

                    Right now, O’Connell’s whispering to the quarterback is as effective as Maki’s was to Joey Wentz.

                    Merry Thanksgiving. See you next year.

                    Maybe.

                    - The Chairman

                    about the writer

                    about the writer

                    Patrick Reusse

                    Columnist

                    Patrick Reusse is a sports columnist who writes three columns per week.

                    See Moreicon

                    More from Sports

                    See More

                    Sports

                    Patrick Reusse’s 2025 Turkey of the Year is ...

                    Staff headshot
                    Patrick Reusse
                    A turkey sporting a red fatty wattle hanging from its beak appears among others at Out Post Farm, in Holliston, Mass., Monday, Nov. 8, 2010. The farm raises turkeys hatched from eggs and offers full-grown birds fresh killed for cooking Thanksgiving dinners. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ORG XMIT: MIN2015041013211758
                    Steven Senne/The Associated Press

                    A share of the Turkey Banquet program will be devoted to The Chairman settling personal grudges.

                    Wild

                    Takeaways: Wild rally vs. the Blackhawks to extend win streak to six games

                    card image

                    Wolves

                    Takeaways: Wolves keep the Thunder within reach until late in a 113-105 loss

                    card image