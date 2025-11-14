MLS will hold its season from July to May starting in 2027

The league is also reportedly considering a shift to a new schedule format in 2027-28, one that would see a move away from conferences to one set of standings. Under the new format, teams would be separated into six-team divisions and would play their division rivals home and away, plus a single game against the remaining 24 teams in the league. But the new format — and the new playoff setup that would come with it — isn’t finalized, and Garber said the league was “not yet ready to talk about that.”