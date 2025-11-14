MLS will hold its season from July to May starting in 2027

The way Major League Soccer figures it, the league schedule already starts in February and ends in December.
Why not flip things around and hold the playoffs in the balmy light of May rather than the frigid dark of winter?
The MLS Board of Governors voted Thursday to reverse the league calendar starting in the summer of 2027. After a shortened transitional season in the spring of 2027, the 2027-28 season will begin in July and run through the following May.
“The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a league statement. “Aligning our schedule with the world’s top leagues will strengthen our clubs’ global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Playoffs take center stage without interruption. It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America.”
The league will also take a winter break between mid-December and mid-February, with specific dates yet to be decided. And while MLS hasn’t made any blanket statements — pun intended — about Allianz Field’s unavailability for home games in December and February, the league is quite aware of Minnesota’s lack of comfortable winter soccer weather.
MNUFC chief executive Shari Ballard sought to assuage the concerns of fans in an email to ticket holders. “For cold-weather markets like ours, the league has taken a thoughtful approach to scheduling,” she wrote. “Between a league-wide winter break in mid-December to early February and strategic schedule modeling, our total number of home games during the coldest months of November through February should be very similar to the current schedule, and those home games will be played at Allianz Field.”
The Loons have never played a home game before March 1 and have played only one home game after Nov. 8. That was during the 2020 playoffs, so no home fans were affected because of COVID restrictions. The most famous February game in St. Paul was the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup qualifier against Honduras in early February 2022, when temperatures dropped below zero and players were reportedly treated for hypothermia and frostbite after the game.
Garber said in a video news conference Thursday that 91% of the games under the new schedule would fall into the same window as the current schedule, which begins in the last week of February and concludes with the MLS Cup the first week of December. He also cited a survey in which 92% of fans supported the move to the new calendar.