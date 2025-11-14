Mark Hallberg will be Twins bench coach, and Toby Gardenhire is promoted to major league staff

The Twins finalized new manager Derek Shelton’s coaching staff for the 2026 season Friday, announcing Mark Hallberg will work as the bench coach and Mike Rabelo is joining as the assistant bench coach.
Toby Gardenhire, the son of former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire who managed the Class AAA St. Paul Saints for the past five years, is joining the big-league staff as a field coordinator.
Hallberg spent the past six years on the San Francisco Giants major league staff, working as a first base coach for two seasons (2024-25), a third base coach for two seasons (2022-23) and as a general assistant coach for his first two years (2020-21). Hallberg, 39, went to high school in Barron, Wis.
When Shelton was previously asked what he wanted in his next bench coach, he said: “Someone to communicate, someone to keep me in check, someone that’s very detail-oriented. The one thing that I learned from [Paul Molitor], it was my greatest fear that he was going to ask me something I wasn’t prepared for.”
Rabelo followed Shelton from Pittsburgh. Rabelo, a former catcher who played 86 games in the big leagues, started as an assistant hitting coach in 2020 before he became a major league field coordinator for the next five seasons. Rabelo, 45, was also Pittsburgh’s third-base coach from 2022 to ’25.
Gardenhire, 43, is joining a major league coaching staff for the first time after eight years working in the Twins farm system. Gardenhire owned a 508-488 record (.510 win percentage) in seven seasons as a minor league manager.
The Minnesota Star Tribune previously reported Pete Maki (pitching coach), Luis Ramírez (assistant pitching coach), LaTroy Hawkins (bullpen coach), Keith Beauregard (hitting coach), Trevor Amicone (assistant hitting coach), Rayden Sierra (assistant hitting coach), Grady Sizemore (outfield/baserunning/first base coach) and Ramon Borrego (infield/third base coach) were a part of Shelton’s staff.
2026 Twins coaching staff
Manager: Derek Shelton