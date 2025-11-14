Twins

Souhan: There’s still hope for both the Twins and for baseball

Amid so much negativity and uncertainty, there are good signs, such as the hiring of LaTroy Hawkins and the World Series TV ratings.

Columnist Icon

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2025 at 1:33AM
LaTroy Hawkins has been an instructor for the Twins in recent spring trainings, but starting next year the longtime big-league pitcher will be a full-time member of the coaching staff. (Jerry Holt)

Sometimes, Minnesota is a miserable place to be a baseball fan.

The Twins owners cut the payroll when they had a chance to win big, and they won’t sell the team to someone who might be more aggressive.

The Twins front office watched a batch of young players fail in consecutive summers, then fired the guy who filled out the lineup card, not the one who drafted and developed the young players.

The Twins are victims of a cartel of large-market franchises that refuse to share local revenues, turning the Twins — a middle-market team with a great ballpark and a fan base that will support a winner — into an underfunded entry in a rigged race.

I’ve seen a lot of bad baseball up close in Minnesota. The Twins’ selloff at the trade deadline this summer wasn’t a travesty because of the actual deals — 80 to 100% of which were either routine or shrewd — but because the fan base has seen the Twins be noncompetitive for five to eight years at a time. The trades symbolized a hot stove for a fan base with burned fingertips.

I’m not going to make excuses for the Twins, or predict on-field success. I’ll just note that there are good stories in baseball that you might have missed while you were pulling out your hair.

1. The Twins hired LaTroy Hawkins as their bullpen coach

No, this move won’t magically make the Twins contenders, but coaches are important, and the Twins could not have hired a better person to be on their staff, or represent their franchise, or work with young players, than the Hawk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes when a talented young player breaks through, it’s because the right person spoke the right words. Justin Morneau was driving his career into a deep ditch when Ron Gardenhire called him in for a talk early in the 2006 season. Morneau responded immediately and became the American League MVP.

Early in his career, Hawkins was one of the least-successful young pitchers in Major League Baseball history. He kept working at his craft and pitched for 21 years in the majors.

He has worked as a Twins advisor and instructor, and with Team USA. He and his wife, Anita, have also done remarkable work in support of domestic violence survivors.

Related Coverage

They established a foundation called “Find One Reason to Smile,” and donated a house in South Dallas for the nonprofit Women Called Moses.

Hawkins is one of the best people I’ve met, and his hiring should not be overlooked. Good on the Twins and manager Derek Shelton.

2. World Series ratings are up

Baseball’s transformation into an international game paid off this fall.

Game 7 between the Blue Jays and Dodgers was the most watched baseball game on TV worldwide since Game 7 of the 1991 World Series, when the Twins’ Jack Morris pitched a 10-inning shutout at the Metrodome to beat Atlanta.

This year’s Game 7 averaged 51.0 million viewers across the United States, Canada and Japan.

This year’s seven-game Series averaged 34.0 million viewers across the United States, Canada and Japan, the largest audience for a World Series since 1992, and representing a 19% increase over last year.

In the United States, the Series was the most-watched since 2017, and there was an 11% increase in viewers 17 and younger.

3. Milwaukee won

The Brewers started the season with a lower payroll than the Twins and won more regular-season games than any other team in baseball, going 97-65. It’s not all about money.

4. Kids matter

For all of the Twins’ problems, they do have organizational depth.

The Twins’ World Series titles were built on homegrown talent that matured at the right time — Kirby Puckett, Kent Hrbek, Gary Gaetti, Chuck Knoblauch, etc.

The competitive teams of the 2000s were built on standout youngsters such as Torii Hunter, Morneau and Joe Mauer.

The Twins have so many quality arms and young athletes that it’s hard to imagine they won’t eventually make this franchise a winner again.

The next test for the owners and front office is what they do when those youngsters are ready to win.

They know what the reaction will be if they sit on their hands again.

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Souhan

Columnist

Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins hiring Beauregard as third lead hitting coach in past three seasons

card image
Ryan Sun

Keith Beauregard spent the past three seasons as a hitting coach with the Detroit Tigers.

Twins

Souhan: There’s still hope for both the Twins and for baseball

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

Twins

Big question for Twins: What will the payroll be for the 2026 season?

card image