Souhan: There’s still hope for both the Twins and for baseball

Sometimes, Minnesota is a miserable place to be a baseball fan.
The Twins owners cut the payroll when they had a chance to win big, and they won’t sell the team to someone who might be more aggressive.
The Twins front office watched a batch of young players fail in consecutive summers, then fired the guy who filled out the lineup card, not the one who drafted and developed the young players.
The Twins are victims of a cartel of large-market franchises that refuse to share local revenues, turning the Twins — a middle-market team with a great ballpark and a fan base that will support a winner — into an underfunded entry in a rigged race.
I’ve seen a lot of bad baseball up close in Minnesota. The Twins’ selloff at the trade deadline this summer wasn’t a travesty because of the actual deals — 80 to 100% of which were either routine or shrewd — but because the fan base has seen the Twins be noncompetitive for five to eight years at a time. The trades symbolized a hot stove for a fan base with burned fingertips.
I’m not going to make excuses for the Twins, or predict on-field success. I’ll just note that there are good stories in baseball that you might have missed while you were pulling out your hair.
1. The Twins hired LaTroy Hawkins as their bullpen coach
No, this move won’t magically make the Twins contenders, but coaches are important, and the Twins could not have hired a better person to be on their staff, or represent their franchise, or work with young players, than the Hawk.