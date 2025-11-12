Twins hiring Grady Sizemore to new manager Derek Shelton’s coaching staff

LAS VEGAS – Grady Sizemore, who once tormented Twins pitchers when he starred for Cleveland, will work on boosting the Twins offense next year.
Sizemore, a three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner as a player, is joining manager Derek Shelton’s coaching staff as an outfield and baserunning coach, a person familiar with the hire told the Minnesota Star Tribune. He will also serve as the first base coach.
Sizemore was the Chicago White Sox’s interim manager for the final 45 games of the 2024 season (13-32 record) and their offensive coordinator last season.
Shelton traveled to Las Vegas for the annual General Managers Meetings this week — after a separate get-to-know-you visit with Royce Lewis in Texas — which allows him to remain close to Twins front office members as he works on filling his coaching staff.
Shelton already added LaTroy Hawkins as his bullpen coach, while pitching coach Pete Maki and infield coach Ramon Borrego are among the holdovers from Rocco Baldelli’s staff last season. Borrego, who was the team’s first-base coach, will become the third base coach next year.
Sizemore had Shelton as his major league hitting coach in Cleveland for five seasons and in Tampa Bay for one season. Sizemore was a minor league coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 before joining the White Sox in 2024. The White Sox offered Sizemore an unspecified role in the organization at the end of September.
“The beauty of the past two years is I have had a lot of freedom to kind of make my own way and kind of put my hand in a little bit of everything,” Sizemore told MLB.com in September. “That hasn’t changed a whole lot this year. I tried to focus a lot more on the offensive side, but trying to help out any way I can — baserunning, offense or even outfield.”
The Twins initially had interest in hiring James Rowson, who was the runner-up in the managerial search to Shelton, as their bench coach, but he remains under contract with the New York Yankees as their hitting coach. The Yankees don’t have to give permission for the move because of his contract status.