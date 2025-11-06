Twins cut five players, including Jose Miranda

Jose Miranda’s roller-coaster ride with the Twins ended Thursday when the 27-year-old infielder was taken off the 40-man roster, making him a free agent.
The Twins outrighted Miranda along with pitchers Thomas Hatch, Michael Tonkin, Génesis Cabrera and Anthony Misiewicz. They also lost reliever Cody Laweryson, who was claimed off waivers by the Angels.
And the Twins declined the $2 million option in reliever Justin Topa’s contract, giving him a $225,000 buyout. However, the righthander remains on the roster and is eligible for arbitration.
Miranda showed great promise in his rookie season of 2022, when he was called up from St. Paul and hit .258 with 16 home runs to earn a spot in the starting lineup for 2023. But shoulder surgery scotched that year before he rebounded at the start of the 2024 season and tied a major league record by getting hits in 12 consecutive at-bats.
He slumped near the end of 2024, however, and that slump spilled into 2025, when he hit .167 in 12 games at the start of the season. The Twins sent him to the Class AAA Saints, where he hit only .195 with seven home runs in 90 games and didn’t get recalled even after a July 31 trade deadline purge that saw 10 major leaguers dealt away.
In 298 games with the Twins, Miranda had 28 home runs and an OPS of .719.
Tonkin, in his third stint with the Twins since 2013, had a 4.88 ERA in 21 relief appearances over August and September.
Hatch had a 5.45 ERA in 11 games; Cabrera a 7.98 ERA in 16 games; and Misiewicz a 9.64 ERA in five games. Cabrera and Misiewicz are lefthanders.