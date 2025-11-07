LaTroy Hawkins will join Twins as bullpen coach on manager Derek Shelton’s staff

LaTroy Hawkins, who pitched the first nine seasons of his 21-year major league career with the Twins, will join new manager Derek Shelton’s coach staff in Minnesota.
Hawkins, 52, in recent years has been a special assistant in the Twins organization and an analyst on television broadcasts. He pitched in 1,042 games, 10th most in MLB history, while playing for 11 teams.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune that Hawkins will be the team’s bullpen coach.
At his introductory news conference Tuesday, Shelton said he would consider current members of the staff, some of whom are under contract, when choosing his coaches.
A source confirmed first base coach Hank Conger will not return. Bench coach Jayce Tingler, who was former manager Rocco Baldelli’s top lieutenant, will be joining the San Francisco Giants staff, according to published reports. Tingler and new Giants manager Tony Vitello were college teammates at Missouri.
Hawkins and several former Twins players, along with two-time World Series-winning manager Tom Kelly, attended Shelton’s introductory news conference Tuesday.
“It really means a ton to me that you’re here,“ Shelton said to the players. ”T.K., thank you for being here, this means a ton to me. When you’re talking about the greatest manager in the history of an organization, and you show up, I get goose bumps from the fact that you’re here."
Hawkins has coached with several different age group teams for Team USA since his retirement following the 2015 season.