Derek Shelton, after hard seasons in Pittsburgh, returns to Minnesota as Twins manager

When Derek Shelton was hired as the Twins bench coach ahead of the 2018 season, he didn’t have a beard — more like that stylish stubble.
On Tuesday, Shelton officially returned to the organization with more of a goatee. And even more gray hair than he had during two years as bench coach.
“And it is getting whiter,” Shelton said. “So, you could say it is wisdom.”
Shelton is back and is a changed man. Definitely in appearance. And, he says, as a leader of a clubhouse.
It will take wisdom, as well as guidance, organization, communication, inspiration and vision to turn the Twins around after a 70-92 season that resulted in the firing of Rocco Baldelli as manager.
Shelton is tasked with lifting the program off the ground. Although he arrives in Minnesota after being fired in May as manager of a Pittsburgh team that did not have a winning record in his six seasons there, Shelton’s experience was the selling point for Twins President Derek Falvey and General Manager Jeremy Zoll.
Shelton and Scott Servais were the only known Twins candidates with previous managerial experience. The two finalists were Shelton and New York Yankees hitting coach James Rowson, another ex-Twins coach.
“We were looking for someone who we felt had a ton of skills, a ton of background experiences as you would with any manager search,” Falvey said.