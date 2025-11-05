Twins

Derek Shelton, after hard seasons in Pittsburgh, returns to Minnesota as Twins manager

Experience and adversity were important, Shelton says, to his development as a leader. He takes over a Twins team that had the second-worst record in the American League.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2025 at 1:16AM
Newly named Twins manager Derek Shelton jokes with his family after a news conference introducing him Tuesday at Target Field. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When Derek Shelton was hired as the Twins bench coach ahead of the 2018 season, he didn’t have a beard — more like that stylish stubble.

On Tuesday, Shelton officially returned to the organization with more of a goatee. And even more gray hair than he had during two years as bench coach.

“And it is getting whiter,” Shelton said. “So, you could say it is wisdom.”

Shelton is back and is a changed man. Definitely in appearance. And, he says, as a leader of a clubhouse.

It will take wisdom, as well as guidance, organization, communication, inspiration and vision to turn the Twins around after a 70-92 season that resulted in the firing of Rocco Baldelli as manager.

Shelton is tasked with lifting the program off the ground. Although he arrives in Minnesota after being fired in May as manager of a Pittsburgh team that did not have a winning record in his six seasons there, Shelton’s experience was the selling point for Twins President Derek Falvey and General Manager Jeremy Zoll.

Shelton and Scott Servais were the only known Twins candidates with previous managerial experience. The two finalists were Shelton and New York Yankees hitting coach James Rowson, another ex-Twins coach.

“We were looking for someone who we felt had a ton of skills, a ton of background experiences as you would with any manager search,” Falvey said.

“Derek Shelton, over the course of his 30 years in professional baseball, 20-plus of which are at the big-league level, has shown the ability to adapt and work with successful teams and challenging teams and rebuilds and growth mode, and ultimately being in with teams that are going to the postseason.”

After losing his job in Pittsburgh, Shelton spent part of the season appearing on the satellite radio show “Loud Outs,” sharing his views on the game. But it was the first time he was at home during a summer in a number of years, which might have been as much of a change for his wife, Alison, as it was for him.

“There’s a special place in heaven for baseball wives,” Shelton said. “There’s definitely a special place for when you spend a whole summer at home with someone that’s never been at home. Because I know I was not a good person to be with for four months.”

Joe Pohlad, executive chair of the Twins, listens as manager Derek Shelton takes questions during a news conference Tuesday at Target Field. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Shelton noted how he worked with managers Eric Wedge, Joe Maddon, Kevin Cash, John Gibbons, Paul Molitor and Baldelli, learning things from all of them. He was bench coach for Molitor in 2018 and Baldelli in 2019.

Shelton also addressed how his five-plus seasons running the Pirates shaped him.

“I am a different guy,” he said. “In anything you do, you have life experiences, you move forward.

“When I left here, I thought I was really prepared to manage ... and you’re never ready until you sit in the chair, and you’re never ready until different things come your way. Those experiences are what help build you and move you forward.”

With the Pirates, he was 306-440 and never won more than 76 games in a season in an organization with payroll issues (fifth lowest in the major leagues at the start of last season).

“Adversity is probably the greatest teacher that we can have,” he said. “And [I] went through some adversity and learned.

“The first and probably most important thing is you have to have conversations, and then you have to have the follow-up conversations. Because what is heard, what is said, and then how it’s retained, sometimes loses its place. And because of that, you don’t end up getting the best out of the situation or the player.

“And going back to making sure that there’s no detail too small. And we saw that again in the World Series by whether it was a play that happened with the ball getting stuck in the fence, or, you know, a play that happens on defense or on the bases. There is no thing that’s too small.”

One detail that there was no clarity on Tuesday was how much the payroll will be in 2026. Shelton acknowledged that he brought up payroll when he met with Executive Chair Joe Pohlad.

“I got the answers that made me really want this job,” Shelton said. “So, I won’t get into the depth of that, but I appreciate how transparent Joe was with me.”

Drilling down on details was brought up several times Tuesday. The Twins are trying to lift some players over the development wall they have run into. They were a poor defensive team. And they got younger with different skill sets that necessitated a change in philosophy following the trade deadline, to a team more aggressive on the basepaths.

Derek Shelton sits between team President Derek Falvey, left, and GM Jeremy Zoll during a news conference Tuesday at Target Field. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Add in the several prospects they received in trades, and others they will receive if they make more trades during the offseason, and there’s a lot of development needed.

“I’m going to build off what happened in September,” said Shelton, who touched base with his friend Baldelli during the hiring process. “I really like what happened in September ... ultra-aggressive on the bases. You know, started to push the envelope a little bit. I think ,we have to continue on that.

“It’s gonna be important that Royce [Lewis] stays on the field, just very, very clearly. Brooks Lee continuing to take that next step forward. For me to articulate how that’s going to happen, I don’t know yet, and that’s not me kind of moving past the question. It’s more like I gotta get to learn this group.”

He began learning more about the group upon landing the job. Byron Buxton and Pablo López were among the first players he contacted. Buxton is the only player from Shelton’s first stint with the club. And Tommy Watkins is the only coach still on the staff from Shelton’s first time here.

Shelton expects some members of last season’s staff will return for 2026.

“There will be more attention to details, more to fundamentals,” Shelton said. “And that’s not talking about anything that happened before. It’s just talking about the lessons I’ve learned.”

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

