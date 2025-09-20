Pablo López departs after four innings because of injury as Twins fall to surging Guardians 6-2

Pablo López grabbed the loose baseball and shoveled it to first baseman Kody Clemens in one motion, retiring Angel Martínez by a step. López briefly laid on the grass, face down and arms akimbo, as though dead.
Think of it as a metaphor for the Twins’ season.
López laughed as he got up, but the death-defying play did its damage. He left an inning later because of tightness in his right forearm that was a result of the dive. Forced to rely on their overburdened bullpen, the Twins eventually lost their third consecutive game, 6-2 to the Guardians at Target Field.
Now they have to hope they haven’t lost their highest-paid player for another extended period, too.
“My mind definitely takes me to worst-case scenarios, which is less than ideal,” said López, who missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John elbow ligament surgery when he was 18. “I’m trying to remember what I felt 12 years ago when I blew my elbow out, and I’m probably not helping my case. But I have to wait to get imaging done tomorrow.”
López — making his third start after missing three months this season because of a shoulder strain — gave up two runs in the first inning, when a light rain made gripping the baseball difficult. Cleveland catcher Bo Naylor looped a two-out line drive into right field in that inning, scoring Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez. But López responded by giving up only a walk and a harmless two-out double over the rest of his outing.
Trouble is, his outing lasted only four innings, thanks to that diving play, which turned Martínez’s hot grounder off López’s left heel into an out to lead off the third inning.
“At the time, I was just ... it was fine. Got a quick laugh out of it, thought it was a decent play. I don’t really get my uniform dirty like that, so it was pretty fun,” López said. “But I didn’t feel anything at the moment. Everything came after that.”