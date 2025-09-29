Joe Pohlad keeps the faith even after Twins fire sale and fan backlash

Joe Pohlad, the maligned executive chair of the Minnesota Twins, ordered a black coffee at a swanky hotel restaurant near Target Field on a chilly recent morning. The night before had been another low point in a season full of them: A rain-delayed loss to the lowly Chicago White Sox, before an announced crowd of just 13,000 and putting Pohlad’s team 16 games below .500.
It felt like a good day to brood. Yet Pohlad focused on something Twins fans haven’t felt much lately: Optimism.
This season has weighed on the 43-year-old third-generation scion of one of Minnesota’s wealthiest families. The franchise had seemed on a winning trajectory until payroll cuts were followed by an epic collapse in 2024, which led to this summer’s fire sale when the Twins traded nearly half the team.
Two weeks later came the Pohlads’ decision to retain team ownership nearly a year after putting the franchise on the market. Instead, the family brought in two limited partnership groups and their accompanying cash.
Only a few years after assuming the helm as the public face of the Twins, Pohlad has turned into the man fans love to hate.
Backlash from fans and pundits has been fierce. A survey of Twins fans by the Athletic showed 98.5% of fans wanted the Pohlads to sell the team. ESPN graded the Twins season an “F,” calling it “the kind of season that can set an organization back five years, where it kind of feels like the whole organization has given up.”
That fan frustration has infiltrated Pohlad’s daily life. In recent weeks, people often approach him in hushed tones, almost like he’s in mourning. He deals with it with an even-handedness friends call his trademark.
“Know that it’s just a period in time,” Pohlad said. “It’s like parenting. When your kid’s having a hard time, you try not to have them focus on the moment itself but realize the sun’s going to come up tomorrow.”