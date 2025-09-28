Why the Pohlad family decided to keep the Minnesota Twins

The decision to put the Twins up for sale was one the Pohlad family says it never wanted to make.
But in 2024, the heirs of the late financier Carl Pohlad faced a reckoning: The team’s nine-figure debt was growing as revenues from ticket sales and game broadcasts dwindled. The debt, now equal to $500 million, is about a third of the team’s entire market value.
“That was really the driver,” Joe Pohlad, the Twins executive chair, said in a recent interview, revealing a debt amount well above any previously reported estimate.
A change was necessary, triggering a rare summit. While the Twins are largely walled off from the rest of the Pohlads’ business interests, this decision was brought before the family-led executive board for debate.
Behind closed doors, family members rallied behind keeping the team before facing the financial reality of the mounting debt.
“We never wanted to sell,” said Tom Pohlad, executive chair of the Pohlad Cos. and Joe Pohlad’s brother. “But we also had to think about what’s in the best interest of the Twins, what’s in the best interest of the community.”
The decision to explore a sale opened a torrent of news coverage and, for some portion of the fanbase, glee. Many fans had grown inflamed when the team traded away nearly half its roster after making deep payroll cuts.
Their excitement about new ownership quickly fizzled, though, when the Pohlads reversed course.