Prankster, dad and son of a ballplayer: Things to know about Twins manager Derek Shelton

The Twins hired Derek Shelton as the 15th manager in team history, with an official announcement coming Thursday.
Here are a few things to know about the man who is succeeding Rocco Baldelli and taking over a team that was 70-92 this season.
A catcher by trade
Shelton was born on July 30, 1970, in Carbondale, Ill. A catcher from the time he was young, he played college baseball at Southern Illinois, where he was an All-Missouri Valley Conference player and got a degree in criminal justice.
He played two seasons in Class A for the New York Yankees organization but was sidetracked by an elbow injury and his playing career ended at age 24.
He started his pro coaching career in 1997 in the Yankees organization.
Shelton and his wife, Alison, have three children: daughters Kristina and Gianna and son Jackson. Their offseason home is in Tampa, Fla.
No, not that Ron Shelton ...
Shelton’s father, Ron, was a former professional baseball player who coached his son at Warren Township High School in Gurnee, Ill.
When Ron Shelton was a member of the rookie-league Bluefield Orioles in 1967, one of his teammates was also named Ron Shelton.