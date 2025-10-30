Twins

Prankster, dad and son of a ballplayer: Things to know about Twins manager Derek Shelton

Shelton, 55, is a good friend of Rocco Baldelli, the man he is succeeding in Minnesota.

By La Velle E. Neal III and

Chris Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2025 at 11:00AM
As the Twins prepared for the 2019 season, bench coach Derek Shelton talked with Star Tribune columnist Sid Hartman. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twins hired Derek Shelton as the 15th manager in team history, with an official announcement coming Thursday.

Here are a few things to know about the man who is succeeding Rocco Baldelli and taking over a team that was 70-92 this season.

A catcher by trade

Shelton was born on July 30, 1970, in Carbondale, Ill. A catcher from the time he was young, he played college baseball at Southern Illinois, where he was an All-Missouri Valley Conference player and got a degree in criminal justice.

He played two seasons in Class A for the New York Yankees organization but was sidetracked by an elbow injury and his playing career ended at age 24.

He started his pro coaching career in 1997 in the Yankees organization.

View post on Instagram
 

Shelton and his wife, Alison, have three children: daughters Kristina and Gianna and son Jackson. Their offseason home is in Tampa, Fla.

No, not that Ron Shelton ...

Shelton’s father, Ron, was a former professional baseball player who coached his son at Warren Township High School in Gurnee, Ill.

When Ron Shelton was a member of the rookie-league Bluefield Orioles in 1967, one of his teammates was also named Ron Shelton.

ADVERTISEMENT

That Ron Shelton played five minor league seasons, then went on to become a screenwriter and film director. “Bull Durham” was inspired by his minor league career, and he also directed “Tin Cup” and “White Men Can’t Jump.” And he’s married to actress Lolita Davidovich.

Derek Shelton’s dad, Ron, pitched in the minors for two seasons before becoming a teacher and principal. Derek’s mother, Kathy, was also a teacher.

Derek Shelton's portrait during Twins spring training in 2019. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins beginning

Shelton joined the Twins ahead of the 2018 season as Paul Molitor’s bench coach after six-year stints as hitting coach for Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Related Coverage

In 2017, he was the first quality control coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, a job he said greatly expanded his areas of expertise.

“The job description was fairly fluid. It had a lot of data-based [duties], analytical, dealing with the advance reports,” Shelton told the Star Tribune when he joined Molitor’s staff. “I integrated into the defense more than I ever had before at the major league level [and developed] relationships with the minor leagues, going back and forth with the coordinators [and] the Triple-A staff, in terms of development goals. The job itself was ever-changing.”

Said Molitor: “He also knows the psychology of sports. As a hitting coach for many years, he definitely knows how players’ minds work.”

Derek Shelton, left, and Rocco Baldelli during a game in 2019. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

Denied once, back for more

The Twins decided not to rehire Molitor following the 2018 season and hired Baldelli. But Shelton was also a candidate for the job, and for the Texas Rangers job, and ended up staying on as Baldelli’s bench coach.

Shelton had been crushed at not getting the Twins job but helped his new boss become the American League Manager of the Year as the Twins won 101 games and set a major league record with 307 home runs.

Then Shelton was hired as Pittsburgh’s manager Nov. 28, 2019, taking over a last-place team after Clint Hurdle was fired.

Good looking guys

Baldelli and Shelton taunted each other over the years about being on a list for “baseball’s most handsome manager,” compiled by blogger Craig Calcaterra. Baldelli was routinely rated higher because Shelton failed to keep his beard properly trimmed.

“I’ve stated many times that his greatest strength is his humility,” Shelton said during baseball’s winter meetings in 2019, “but the fact that he was voted the most handsome manager in baseball is an unbelievable honor. I think the Twins should do something about that, like having a Rocco Baldelli handsome night. The promotions team should get on that.”

View post on X

Baldelli might have gotten the last laugh in 2023 when Shelton, in town with the Pirates, fell out of a boat while fishing on Lake Minnetonka.

“Shelty apparently purified himself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka,” Baldelli said, a reference to Prince’s 1984 movie, “Purple Rain.” “We’re going to find the video, and we’ll enjoy the video.”

Shelton acknowledged he had “embraced the culture of Lake Minnetonka — accidentally” while trying to grab something that fell out of the boat.

“You know who will never get that video? Rocco Baldelli,” Shelton vowed. “He heard about it, but he will never get the video, because if that video was there, it would be on the scoreboard right now. So he will not get the video.”

Derek Shelton walks to a dugout during a game early last year. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

Never gaining a foothold

When the Pirates started last season 12-26, Shelton was fired. He was the 41st manager in Pittsburgh history, but the team’s low payroll never gave him a chance to win.

“Derek worked incredibly hard and sacrificed a lot over five-plus years. His family became a big part of the Pirates family, and we will miss that,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “He’s an incredibly smart, curious and driven baseball leader. I believe he was the right person for the job when he was hired. I also believe that a change is now necessary.”

The Pirates lost 101 games in 2021 and 100 in 2022, but they started 20-8 in 2023 and Shelton got an extension. They ended up 76-86, then had the same record in 2024.

His final record was 306-440, and he was replaced by bench coach Don Kelly, who got an extension following this season.

A word from Rocco

Baldelli sent a text Wednesday night that read:

“Shelty is a leader. He’s one of the best baseball people I’ve ever been around. ... Great presence, charisma and sense of humor.

“And he’s a natural when voicing his opinions to the umpires, which I’m sure his players and the fans will appreciate!

“I believe he’ll bring the best out of a lot of guys in that clubhouse and I’ll be pulling for him.”

about the writers

about the writers

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

Chris Miller

Editor

Chris Miller supervises coverage of professional sports teams. He has been at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 1999 and is a former sports editor of the Duluth News-Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Prankster, dad and son of a ballplayer: Things to know about Twins manager Derek Shelton

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image
Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Shelton, 55, is a good friend of Rocco Baldelli, the man he is succeeding in Minnesota.

Sports

Yesavage strikes out 12 as rookie pitches Blue Jays past Dodgers 6-1 for 3-2 lead in World Series

card image

Twins

Twins select Derek Shelton as their next manager

card image