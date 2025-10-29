Twins choose Derek Shelton as their next manager

Derek Shelton, who coached for the Twins under both Paul Molitor and Rocco Baldelli, will succeed Baldelli as the team’s manager.
The hiring was confirmed Wednesday by a source with knowledge of the move.
Shelton was manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates for six seasons, starting in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, before he was dismissed this year when Pittsburgh started 12-26.
He was 306-440 with the Pirates and never finished above fourth place in the National League Central.
Shelton will be the 15th manager in team history. His hiring is expected to be announced on Thursday, the off day between Games 5 and 6 of the World Series, as Major League Baseball frowns upon teams making news during the series.
An introductory news conference is likely next week.
The Twins reached out to several candidates in their search to replace Baldelli. The known ones: Shelton, Yankees hitting coach James Rowson, former Seattle manager Scott Servais, Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Royals third base coach Vance Wilson, Padres coach Nick Punto and Red Sox bench coach Ramón Vázquez.
Shelton and Rowson, who both have institutional knowledge of the organization, emerged as the top candidates after impressive interviews. With Shelton emerging as the Twins’ pick.