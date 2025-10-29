Twins

Twins choose Derek Shelton as their next manager

The rebuilding team picked the former manager of the Pirates. He coached under Paul Molitor and Rocco Baldelli in Minnesota.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 29, 2025 at 11:21PM
Derek Shelton was manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates for six seasons. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

Derek Shelton, who coached for the Twins under both Paul Molitor and Rocco Baldelli, will succeed Baldelli as the team’s manager.

The hiring was confirmed Wednesday by a source with knowledge of the move.

Shelton was manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates for six seasons, starting in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, before he was dismissed this year when Pittsburgh started 12-26.

He was 306-440 with the Pirates and never finished above fourth place in the National League Central.

Shelton will be the 15th manager in team history. His hiring is expected to be announced on Thursday, the off day between Games 5 and 6 of the World Series, as Major League Baseball frowns upon teams making news during the series.

An introductory news conference is likely next week.

The Twins reached out to several candidates in their search to replace Baldelli. The known ones: Shelton, Yankees hitting coach James Rowson, former Seattle manager Scott Servais, Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Royals third base coach Vance Wilson, Padres coach Nick Punto and Red Sox bench coach Ramón Vázquez.

Shelton and Rowson, who both have institutional knowledge of the organization, emerged as the top candidates after impressive interviews. With Shelton emerging as the Twins’ pick.

He will face quite a rebuilding challenge in Minnesota.

The Twins unloaded 10 major leaguers at the trade deadline and finished with the second-worst record (70-92) in the American League.

Shelton, 55, was the Twins bench coach from 2018 to 2019 — the last year of Molitor’s tenure and the first under Baldelli — before being hired by Pittsburgh following the Twins’ Bomba Squad season, when they set a major league home run record and won 101 games.

He was a longtime hitting coach for Cleveland and Tampa Bay before coming to Minnesota.

Derek Shelton’s résumé

2020-25: Pirates manager

2018-19: Twins bench coach

2017: Blue Jays quality control coach

2010-16: Rays hitting coach

2005-09: Cleveland hitting coach

2003-05: Cleveland minor league coach

2002: Staten Island (Class A) manager

2000-01: Yankees Gulf Coast League manager

1997-99: Yankees minor league coach

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

