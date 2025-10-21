Neal: Ex-Twins manager Rocco Baldelli looks back with no regrets, no animosity

Rocco Baldelli is back home in Rhode Island, where he was once called, “The Woonsocket Rocket,” for his exploits as a player. He’s been watching the playoffs and spending time with his family.
His other home, the one in the Twin Cities, is being prepared to be placed on the market.
That’s largely been his biggest development in three weeks since being dismissed as Twins manager.
“I’ve been doing actually pretty good,” Baldelli said during a phone conversation this week. “You know, trying to relax a little bit, take the deep breaths.
“Really, I just want to get back into the swing of just being a dad and being a husband. So that’s really my main, main thought, you know, I enjoy catching up with my friends throughout the game and things like that. So that’s been nice.”
Normal offseason stuff. The only difference is that there’s no plan for 2026. Baldelli said it is the first time in 26 years he’s beginning an offseason not affiliated with a team or not knowing what he would be doing the next season.
I wasn’t surprised to hear Baldelli embrace the benefits of being out of work. In seven seasons of sitting in his office or a dugout and listening to him, he frequently saw the bright side. Even when the Twins were playing rock bottom baseball at times, he spoke of the clubhouse sticking together and turning things around.
He’s an optimist, except when he disagreed with umpires.