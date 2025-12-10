What we learned about the Twins roster during the Major League Baseball winter meetings

ORLANDO – After spending four days at the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Twins front-office staffers returned home with one Rule 5 draft-related trade to show for it.
The bigger question for the Twins is: What comes next?
They broadcasted their intentions to keep their All-Star players. With starting pitching as the strength of the team, they believe it’s feasible to compete in a weak American League Central. But it’s still unclear how much money they have to spend on a team that had the second-most losses in the AL last season.
Here are things we learned about the Twins roster at the winter meetings:
The Twins want to give Luke Keaschall some experience in the outfield. He played some outfield during his 2024 minor league season, but he stayed at second base this year after recovering from elbow surgery.
A forearm fracture cost Keaschall three months last season and scuttled plans to experiment with Keaschall in the outfield.
“It could be really valuable if he could run out to left field or center field along the way,” Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll said. “We’re going to have some more formal conversations on what all that is going to look like pretty soon.”
Keaschall had some rough moments at second base during his rookie season, but most of them were throwing-related after his elbow surgery.