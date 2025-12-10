Twins

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton expected to make U.S. roster for World Baseball Classic

Buxton would join outfielders Aaron Judge, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Corbin Carroll on the Team USA roster for the March event.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2025 at 12:40AM
Byron Buxton during the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 14 in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press)

ORLANDO – Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is preparing to play for a new team in March.

No, it’s not related to the trade rumors that swirled for the first month of the offseason.

Buxton is expected to be named to the Team USA provisional roster for the World Baseball Classic. He would join an outfield that includes three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge, Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll.

It would be Buxton’s first time participating in the World Baseball Classic, which runs from March 5-17. Playing in 126 games last season, he hit .264 with 35 homers, 83 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

“It’s time for the world to see him,” said Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, who lives in Atlanta and has known the Twins All-Star since he was 16 years old. “He used to work out with us as a young kid and kind of watched him become a star. He’s been nicked up by injuries. He’s healthy now. He just hit 35 jacks. It’s kind of time for the world to see him run around in center field, in my opinion.”

Team USA hasn’t made a formal announcement confirming Buxton’s spot on the roster, but General Manager Michael Hill spoke about how much Buxton balances the roster with the lefthanded-hitting Carroll and Crow-Armstrong.

“A Byron Buxton type just checks so many boxes,” Hill gushed. “He has speed, great defender, a righthanded bat to potentially complement some of the other pieces. Definitely someone under serious consideration for us as he should be because he’s one of the great players in our country.”

It’s been a peculiar offseason for Buxton, who had his name in trade rumors if the Twins opted for an even further rebuild. Buxton, who turns 32 on Dec. 18, might have been open to waiving his no-trade clause if the Twins traded Joe Ryan and/or Pablo López for young prospects.

The Twins intend to keep all three of their All-Star players after receiving more clarity from ownership about their payroll, and they have remained in touch with Buxton throughout the offseason. Team President Derek Falvey spoke with Buxton multiple times during their managerial search for his opinion.

Manager Derek Shelton quickly called Buxton after he received the job, and the two recently met in Jacksonville, Fla., for dinner. Buxton is the only player left from Shelton’s two seasons as a Twins bench coach.

“When he walked in the restaurant, the presence that he has, like, that’s a superstar,” Shelton said. “I got goosebumps when he walked in because this is the guy. This is a Minnesota Twin. This is what you build around. The fact that he wants to do that and we want him to do that, it was special.”

Shelton was always optimistic the Twins wouldn’t further gut their roster this winter, and he expressed as much to Buxton, Ryan and López in their chats.

“When I had the conversations with them, it was more like, ‘I’m planning on you being here, and I want you to be part of this and we’re going to build,’ ” Shelton said. “Those are three guys who are important to us, just like Royce [Lewis] is important to us. I think it was important for them to hear that from me.”

López expected to return to WBC

López enjoyed his experience pitching for Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and there is optimism he will compete in the event again.

The one holdup is making sure he is fully healthy after ending last season on the injured list. He has already progressed to his normal offseason routine, and the Twins have no concerns about his readiness for spring training, Falvey said.

“He might become our starter in the quarterfinals, and he might be in the final game, too,” said Omar López, the manager for Venezuela. “I’m hoping and I’m praying that he can be with us because there is no doubt about it, if everything goes well, that Pablo López is on our team.”

Johan Santana, a Twins Hall of Famer, will serve as Venezuela’s pitching coach.

“Pablo is Pablo,” Santana said. “I talked to him [Monday]. He’s doing pretty good. His focus is to come back and be able to play in the WBC but also help the Twins. That’s his main goal.”

Rob Manfred, left, commissioner of Major League Baseball, answers questions during a news conference as Nelson Cruz. general manager for Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic, listens Monday in Orlando. (John Raoux/The Associated Press)

Cruz not interested in managing

Former Twins slugger Nelson Cruz, who is the general manager for the Dominican Republic team in the WBC, said he has no interest in becoming an MLB manager.

“I got an offer [to interview] last year and this year,” Cruz said. “No, I’m not interested in managing. No. I respect Albert [Pujols], who wants to manage, but when you play so long, I don’t see myself doing it again.

“Like going back every day to the stadium, getting up early, being away from the family. I think I can help in other roles, and I don’t have to spend all that time at the stadium.”

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

