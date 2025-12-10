ORLANDO – Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is preparing to play for a new team in March.
No, it’s not related to the trade rumors that swirled for the first month of the offseason.
Buxton is expected to be named to the Team USA provisional roster for the World Baseball Classic. He would join an outfield that includes three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge, Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll.
It would be Buxton’s first time participating in the World Baseball Classic, which runs from March 5-17. Playing in 126 games last season, he hit .264 with 35 homers, 83 RBI and 24 stolen bases.
“It’s time for the world to see him,” said Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, who lives in Atlanta and has known the Twins All-Star since he was 16 years old. “He used to work out with us as a young kid and kind of watched him become a star. He’s been nicked up by injuries. He’s healthy now. He just hit 35 jacks. It’s kind of time for the world to see him run around in center field, in my opinion.”
Team USA hasn’t made a formal announcement confirming Buxton’s spot on the roster, but General Manager Michael Hill spoke about how much Buxton balances the roster with the lefthanded-hitting Carroll and Crow-Armstrong.
“A Byron Buxton type just checks so many boxes,” Hill gushed. “He has speed, great defender, a righthanded bat to potentially complement some of the other pieces. Definitely someone under serious consideration for us as he should be because he’s one of the great players in our country.”
It’s been a peculiar offseason for Buxton, who had his name in trade rumors if the Twins opted for an even further rebuild. Buxton, who turns 32 on Dec. 18, might have been open to waiving his no-trade clause if the Twins traded Joe Ryan and/or Pablo López for young prospects.