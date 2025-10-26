Twins

The Twins in 2026: Who stays and who goes after a lost season?

There are plenty of decisions facing the team in the offseason, including whether to trade Pablo López and Joe Ryan.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 26, 2025 at 9:42PM
Byron Buxton should remain a fixture in center field for the Twins next season.

The Twins were the second-worst team in the American League at 70-92 in 2025, and they fired manager Rocco Baldelli after the season. That season included a trade deadline sell-off and a decision by the Pohlad family to take the team off the market.

Here’s a player-by-player look at the Twins, with player’s age, contract and outlook for next year.

Pitchers

Mick Abel, 24

Part of the trade return for closer Jhoan Duran, Abel looked the part of a young pitcher breaking into the big leagues. He can rack up strikeouts (he had 15 over his final 10 innings), but he’s prone to giving up big innings (11 earned runs in his first four innings after the trade).

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Competing for a spot in the rotation, maybe tricking his mind into thinking every start is against the Phillies after pitching six scoreless innings against his former team.

Travis Adams, 25

He made his major league debut at the beginning of July as a long reliever, and he finished in September as a one-inning guy out of the bullpen. Both roles presented challenges, posting a 7.49 ERA in 33⅔ innings.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Trying to find some additional velocity, which would put him in a better spot to stick in the bullpen.

Taj Bradley, 24

Acquired from the Rays for setup man Griffin Jax. His strikeout rate went down last year, and his ERA went up as he struggled to command his splitter. He had a 6.61 ERA in six starts after joining the Twins’ rotation.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: An important project for Twins pitching coaches. If he shows consistency, which has eluded him for three seasons, he’ll be a mainstay in the rotation.

Génesis Cabrera, 29

Pitched on four teams and he lasted the longest with the Twins. The lefthander totaled a 6.54 ERA over 40 appearances. Minnesota was his sixth organization since 2023.

Contract: Arbitration-eligible (third year)

2026 outlook: He’s relatively young, a lefty and throws hard. Another team will think it can fix him.

David Festa (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

David Festa, 25

It was an inconsistent sophomore season in the big leagues, yielding a 5.40 ERA in 53⅓ innings. A bothersome shoulder nagged him for much of the year, but he was relieved that he avoided surgery.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: He might have to start the season at St. Paul again to prove he’s healthy. His upside as a starter is probably too high to start thinking about a bullpen conversion.

Kody Funderburk, 28

Taking advantage of his post-trade deadline opportunity in the bullpen, particularly in a higher-leverage role, the lefty had a 0.75 ERA over his last 24 innings with 28 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Probably the top lefty in the Twins bullpen, receiving a chance to show the last two months weren’t a fluke.

Thomas Hatch, 31

A post-trade deadline waiver claim, Hatch had a few quality outings as a long reliever. Just ask the Tigers, who scratched across five hits and one run in 9⅓ innings against him. Still, he had a 5.45 ERA in 11 outings after joining the roster.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: After he spent the 2024 season pitching in Japan, he’ll hope an MLB team has room on its 40-man roster.

Cody Lawyerson, 27

The pride of Moscow, Maine, the 14th-round pick in 2019 had a successful major league debut. He gave up four hits and one earned run in 7⅔ innings.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: His end-of-season performance might have earned him a spot on the roster all winter. He’ll probably stay busy shuttling between Target Field and CHS Field.

Pablo López, 29

A frustrating season for the staff ace of the Twins. He pitched well, owning a 2.74 ERA, but he didn’t pitch enough. He made only 14 starts, his lowest total in five years, because of three stints on the injured list.

Contract: Owed $21.5 million in each of the next two seasons

2026 outlook: If the Twins don’t trade him during the offseason, he’ll make his fourth consecutive Opening Day start.

Zebby Matthews (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Zebby Matthews, 25

The quality of his stuff improved, hitting 98 mph with his fastball, but his stats didn’t follow. He had a 5.56 ERA in 16 starts, especially struggling in the first inning of his outings.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: He’ll receive a mulligan, and the Twins hope a breakout is on the way. Teammates believe all the traits for a frontline starter are there.

Anthony Misiewicz, 30

The Twins rewarded Misiewicz, a lefty reliever, with a chance to pitch in the season finale after two months on the injured list. He made only five major league appearances.

Contract: Arbitration-eligible (first year)

2026 outlook: On a minor league deal somewhere and waiting for his next big-league opportunity.

Bailey Ober, 30

One of the Twins’ biggest disappointments. A hip injury messed with his mechanics, and he saw his velocity dip all year. He had a 5.10 ERA in 27 starts, giving up 30 runs in 30 innings during a hide-your-eyes June.

Contract: Arbitration-eligible (second year)

2026 outlook: Twins officials are confident he’ll rebound. There’s no other real choice than to give him another long leash in the rotation.

Pierson Ohl, 26

A fun personality and a nice story, rising from a 14th-round pick in 2021 to the majors. Used in roles ranging from spot starter, long reliever and one-inning reliever, he produced a 5.10 ERA in 30 innings.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: He’s not the type of pitcher who is expected to add much velocity. So, his changeup will determine whether he sees much time in the big leagues.

Marco Raya, 23

He never factored into the big-league picture, starting the season with a 6.27 ERA in his first 80 innings at Class AAA. He shifted to the bullpen by the end of the season.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Studying the Griffin Jax starter kit (bullpen kit?) for turning nasty offspeed pitches into a late-inning relief role.

Joe Ryan (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Joe Ryan, 29

The Twins’ top trade chip this winter thought he was traded in July after an erroneous social media post. The first-time All-Star had a 13-10 record and a 3.42 ERA in a career-high 171 innings, which included a second-half swoon.

Contract: Arbitration-eligible (second year)

2026 outlook: The Twins will listen to offers on Ryan, who could net a blockbuster trade. He’ll be worth it to a contender.

Cole Sands, 28

He took a bit of a step back after a breakout 2024 season in the bullpen. Maybe that helped keep him in Minnesota as the top reliever left after the trade deadline. He finished with a 4.50 ERA in 72 innings.

Contract: Arbitration-eligible (first year)

2026 outlook: His entrance video won’t be as fiery as Jhoan Duran’s was, but he’ll have one as the new Twins closer.

Michael Tonkin, 35

He started his Twins career playing under Ron Gardenhire on a rebuilding roster. His stuff ticked down with a lower strikeout rate, and he missed two months because of a right shoulder strain before yielding a 4.88 ERA in 21 games.

Contract: Arbitration-eligible (third year)

2026 outlook: He’s played under three Twins managers, but it seems unlikely he’ll stick on the roster all winter for a fourth.

Justin Topa, 34

Seemed more suited for a middle relief role, but he was healthy for most of the year. He owned a 3.90 ERA in 60 innings.

Contract: Twins hold $2 million option or $225,000 buyout

2026 outlook: The Twins need to rebuild their bullpen, which should boost his case for them picking up his option.

Simeon Woods Richardson, 25

Demoted to the minor leagues in mid-May after an ugly start to the season, the young righthander had a 3.54 ERA over his final 15 starts. He started throwing his splitter more in September, and he looked near unhittable.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: He will be out of minor league options. It’s sink-or-swim time, but his September should keep him in the rotation to start the year.

Mickey Gasper (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Catchers

Mickey Gasper, 30

A prime example of the gap between Class AAA and the majors. He had a .915 OPS for St. Paul, but he hit just .158 with a .488 OPS in the big leagues.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Probably destined for the same role as last season, a third catcher whose switch-hitting abilities give him a chance to stick on the 26-man roster.

Ryan Jeffers, 28

He was more consistent offensively (.356 on-base percentage), but his power dried up. He went from hitting 21 homers in 2024 to nine this year. Defense remains his weakness.

Contract: Arbitration-eligible (third year)

2026 outlook: He will be one season away from free agency. Expect his power to bounce back.

Jhonny Pereda, 29

The journeyman catcher had 10 hits in 29 at-bats (.345 batting average) with four doubles, but the Twins don’t seem to view him as much more than a third catcher.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: The starting catcher for the St. Paul Saints because the Twins lack catching depth in the upper minor leagues.

Christian Vázquez, 35

In three seasons with the Twins, he hit .215 with 16 homers and a .577 OPS. His defense still carries value, but his production never matched his original three-year, $30 million contract.

Contract: Free agent

2026 outlook: The scarcity of reliable backup catchers should give him some options as a No. 2 catcher on a contender through a low-cost deal.

Infielders

Kody Clemens, 29

After all the fruitless additions on the roster all year, he showed he’s more than just the Rocket’s kid. He slumped in the second half, but his .782 OPS against righties proved his value. Young teammates viewed him as one of the team’s leaders.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: A cheap bench player who is out of minor league options, but he could start at first base if needed.

Ryan Fitzgerald, 31

It took nine years after college before he debuted in the majors. His most valuable attribute on the Twins is he can play shortstop, but he added four homers in 46 at-bats.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: The Twins don’t have many infielders who can play shortstop regularly. That can help him stick around for a bit.

Edouard Julien, 26

After an excellent rookie season, he’s had two bad years. He hit .220 with three homers and 12 RBI in 208 plate appearances while maintaining a 29% strikeout rate.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Out of minor league options, a new manager might give him a long look during spring training as a last chance. It’s hard to give up on hitters like him.

Luke Keaschall (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Luke Keaschall, 23

He hit .302 with an .827 OPS in his rookie season, and it feels like those numbers undersell how well he played. He reached base in 44 of his 49 career games, though he missed time because of a broken forearm and a torn ligament in his thumb.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: He’s the type of young player teams like to sign to early contract extensions, but first he needs to find a permanent defensive home.

Brooks Lee, 24

Two seasons in the big leagues, and the Twins still aren’t sure what to expect from him. His defensive range left a lot to be desired, and his 16 homers in 139 games doesn’t make up for hitting .236.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Probably the Opening Day shortstop. If he doesn’t hit better, there will be louder calls to bring up prospect Kaelen Culpepper from the minors.

Royce Lewis, 26

The shine faded after he looked like the team’s next superstar. Slumping too often, he was dropped to the bottom of the batting order. He hit .237 with 13 homers and 52 RBI in a career-high 106 games.

Contract: Arbitration-eligible (second year)

2026 outlook: If he can avoid an injury to start the season, maybe that gives him a better chance to rebound offensively.

Jose Miranda, 27

After making the Opening Day roster, he threw away his shot. Hit .167 with the Twins and .195 with the Saints as a bat-first corner infielder.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Looking for a fresh start with a new organization.

Outfielders

Byron Buxton, 31

A throwback season where Buxton reminded everybody he’s one of the most naturally gifted players in the sport. His 35 homers and 24 stolen bases were just the second 30/20 season in Twins history (Kirby Puckett in 1986).

Contract: Three years remain on his contract, which pays him $15 million annually

2026 outlook: Hopefully, for his sake, not regretting his decision to stick around with his no-trade clause.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr., 28

He played 74 games and received only 88 plate appearances in the ultimate speed-and-defense bench role.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Stuck in the fifth or sixth outfielder role until he’s pushed off the 40-man roster.

Trevor Larnach, 28

He played in a team-high 142 games, which was good, but he couldn’t build off a solid 2024 season offensively, which was too bad.

Contract: Arbitration-eligible (second year)

2026 outlook: Probably too expensive for a team that wants to be younger and more athletic.

Austin Martin (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Austin Martin, 26

Made the most of his post-trade deadline opportunity, hitting .282 with 22 runs and 11 stolen bases in 50 games while showcasing better defense in left field.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Back in the team’s roster plans after the last two months. Probably suited for a platoon role where he mostly faces lefty pitching.

Carson McCusker, 27

A hot start to the season at St. Paul pushed him to the majors where he never received much playing time. To be fair, he cooled off at Class AAA after hitting 10 homers in the first two months.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: It’s probably wise to find a better opportunity with a wave of outfield prospects nearing the majors.

James Outman, 28

Brought to the Twins in a trade with the Dodgers for reliever Brock Stewart, his last name was an unfortunate description of how he fared. Since finishing third in the 2023 National League Rookie of the Year voting, he’s batted .141 in 304 plate appearances.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: It’s hard to find capable defensive center fielders who can hit, so he’ll likely receive another look in spring training despite being out of minor league options.

Alan Roden, 25

Acquired from Toronto in the Louie Varland/Ty France deal, Roden didn’t make a good first impression. He hit .158 in 12 games with the Twins before he underwent season-ending thumb surgery.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: He has nothing to prove in the minor leagues, where he’s always hit, so he’ll garner a lot of playing time to see if he’s an outfielder to build around. His track record says there’s a chance he is.

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Emmanuel Rodriguez, 22

He played 65 minor league games, which was the second-highest total since he joined the organization in 2019. Despite a lengthy injury history and minimal reps, he hit .258 with a .429 on-base percentage in 52 games at St. Paul.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: He’ll excite half the fanbase with his power and on-base skills, and he’ll frustrate the other half with how much he strikes out.

Matt Wallner, 27

He was exposed for a hole in his swing at the top of the strike zone and really struggled with runners in scoring position. So much so that he hit 22 homers and drove in only 40 runs.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2026 outlook: Defensive liabilities in right field might push him to full-time DH duties, but he has the bat to do damage there if he cuts down on his strikeouts.

