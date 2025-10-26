The Twins in 2026: Who stays and who goes after a lost season?

The Twins were the second-worst team in the American League at 70-92 in 2025, and they fired manager Rocco Baldelli after the season. That season included a trade deadline sell-off and a decision by the Pohlad family to take the team off the market.
Here’s a player-by-player look at the Twins, with player’s age, contract and outlook for next year.
Pitchers
Mick Abel, 24
Part of the trade return for closer Jhoan Duran, Abel looked the part of a young pitcher breaking into the big leagues. He can rack up strikeouts (he had 15 over his final 10 innings), but he’s prone to giving up big innings (11 earned runs in his first four innings after the trade).
Contract: Pre-arbitration
2026 outlook: Competing for a spot in the rotation, maybe tricking his mind into thinking every start is against the Phillies after pitching six scoreless innings against his former team.
Travis Adams, 25
He made his major league debut at the beginning of July as a long reliever, and he finished in September as a one-inning guy out of the bullpen. Both roles presented challenges, posting a 7.49 ERA in 33⅔ innings.
Contract: Pre-arbitration
2026 outlook: Trying to find some additional velocity, which would put him in a better spot to stick in the bullpen.