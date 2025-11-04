New Twins manager Derek Shelton, with tall task ahead, says he won’t use the term ‘rebuild’

Derek Shelton officially joined the Twins on Tuesday at Target Field, when the 15th manager in the team’s history met with media members in a news conference attended by former players.
Tom Kelly, who managed the Twins to their only two World Series titles (1987 and 1991) was also there to support the man who replaces Rocco Baldelli.
Shelton said the Twins’ potentially strong starting pitching, young talent and “top level farm system” were big draws for him. He said the transparency from everyone during his interview process, including owner Joe Pohlad, was like “nothing I’ve ever been through.”
The Twins hit an attendance low at Target Field in 2025. So what would Shelton tell the fans?
“Every night when you come to the ballpark, you’ll see a team that competes,” he said. “I’m not using the term ‘rebuild.’ We’re going to develop young players, and we have good young players.”
The 55-year-old Shelton was the Twins bench coach in 2018 under Paul Molitor and 2019 under Baldelli before being hired as manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was fired this year, in his sixth season, after the Bucs got off to a slow start.
“We were looking for someone who had a ton of skills and a ton of background experience,” Twins President Derek Falvey said. “Shelty has the ability to adapt, the ability to grow ... and be shaped by success and adversity.”
Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll led the interview process that narrowed the field to Shelton.