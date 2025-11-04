Twins

New Twins manager Derek Shelton, with tall task ahead, says he won’t use the term ‘rebuild’

Derek Shelton held a news conference at Target Field and said he’ll emphasize developing “good young players.”

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2025 at 8:24PM
Twins manager Derek Shelton sits between team president Derek Falvey, left, and general manager Jeremy Zoll on Tuesday at Target Field.

Derek Shelton officially joined the Twins on Tuesday at Target Field, when the 15th manager in the team’s history met with media members in a news conference attended by former players.

Tom Kelly, who managed the Twins to their only two World Series titles (1987 and 1991) was also there to support the man who replaces Rocco Baldelli.

Shelton said the Twins’ potentially strong starting pitching, young talent and “top level farm system” were big draws for him. He said the transparency from everyone during his interview process, including owner Joe Pohlad, was like “nothing I’ve ever been through.”

The Twins hit an attendance low at Target Field in 2025. So what would Shelton tell the fans?

“Every night when you come to the ballpark, you’ll see a team that competes,” he said. “I’m not using the term ‘rebuild.’ We’re going to develop young players, and we have good young players.”

The 55-year-old Shelton was the Twins bench coach in 2018 under Paul Molitor and 2019 under Baldelli before being hired as manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was fired this year, in his sixth season, after the Bucs got off to a slow start.

“We were looking for someone who had a ton of skills and a ton of background experience,” Twins President Derek Falvey said. “Shelty has the ability to adapt, the ability to grow ... and be shaped by success and adversity.”

Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll led the interview process that narrowed the field to Shelton.

“It’s not just his experience, it’s his deep care for everyone he has around him,” Zoll said. “By the end of the process, it was clear that Shelty was the best leader for us.”

Shelton didn’t give specific details about what kinds of answers he got while interviewing for the job; the Twins had the second-worst record (70-92) in the American League and traded 10 major league players at the deadline.

“There are only 30 of these positions, and they’re extremely special,” Shelton said.

“Attention to details and fundamentals are extremely important to me. We saw in the World Series that three or four small details would determine who won a World Series game, or who won a World Series.”

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

