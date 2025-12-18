From diamonds to hockey, a look at the Twins’ new minority owners

The family of a New York diamond trader, a Minnesota investment manager and a National Hockey League team owner are all new minority owners of the Twins, joining the Pohlad family’s decades-long quest to sustain a championship-level — and profitable — Major League Baseball organization.
After receiving approval from MLB officials, the Twins announced Tuesday that “several prominent Minnesota business leaders” bought interests in the team, including principal investor George Hicks and Craig Leipold of the NHL’s Wild. Glick Family Investments, a New York-based family firm, is also a principal investor.
In his first public comments as the Twins top executive — the intrafamily leadership change was another announcement from Tuesday — Tom Pohlad declined to disclose how much of the team sold. But he said the proceeds were an amount his family was “happy with.”
The Pohlads, who have owned the Twins since 1984, needed the cash infusion to improve the organization’s financial footing, including $500 million of debt. The family initially announced plans to sell the team in October 2024 but then decided to keep it by August.
“With these proceeds, we’re able to pay off a significant amount of debt,” Tom Pohlad said. “And that will allow us to reinvest in this team when the time is right.”
The Pohlad family saw the team’s debt grow to about a third of its market value in the past five years. The organization’s revenue no longer supported its expenses, Pohlad said, following the pandemic, a lost TV deal and other challenges.
None of the new owners wanted a controlling stake in the Twins, Pohlad said, though the Glick family, Hicks and Leipold will sit on an advisory board with members of his family.
“I view that board as an opportunity, as a place to help push us as a family on how we get to where we want to go,” Pohlad said. “I think there will be a healthy sense of accountability for us as owners.”