Parents protest Medica’s new benefit limit for children with severe disabilities

Medica’s new coverage limit on at-home nursing services could create new hardships for families with severely disabled children who need around-the-clock monitoring.
Brandon and Emily Walter joined with home health and disability advocates on Wednesday to protest Medica’s policy change, which will take effect in January.
Even if the state Medical Assistance program picks up coverage when their private Medica policy reaches its new limit, the Medina couple said it will cost them money and force them into tough choices about the therapies and support services they can afford for their four-year-old son, Chase.
Chase has severe disabilities and qualifies for 12 hours per day of at-home nursing, in part to monitor the tracheotomy tube in his throat and a gastric tube in his stomach that provides nutrition, his mother said.
“If his trach tube comes out, he can’t breathe,” she said.
Medica in a written statement said it received assurances from state regulators that its benefit limit is legal and that Medical Assistance will pick up coverage of at-home nursing when that limit is reached.
The switch affects about 20 families with Medica plans, the insurer said.
“We notified impacted members in May and recommended they work with their county waiver case manager to help avoid any disruption in care once plan benefit limits have been reached,” the statement said.