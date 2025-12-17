Business

Activist fund pushes SPS Commerce toward ownership, leadership changes

Toronto-based Anson Funds Management, which announced its stake in the Minneapolis-based company last week, said it has not reached its potential since current CEO was named.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2025 at 8:21PM
A Toronto-based investment fund is pushing for changes at Minneapolis-based SPS Commerce, up to a switch at the top. Pictured is CEO Chad Collins. (SPS Commerce/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

An investment fund has purchased shares in Minneapolis-based SPS Commerce and is pushing for changes, including a potential sale of the company or change in leadership.

SPS Commerce, which provides systems that help retailers and companies that sell to them manage supply chains, has been one of the most consistent financial performers among Minnesota-based technology stocks.

Recently, though, its shares have sunk and Anson Funds Management has noticed.

The Toronto-based firm would not confirm how many SPS shares it owns. SPS did not respond to a request for comment.

But a source familiar with Anson said the firm had a “notable position.”

The manager of Anson’s activism strategy, Sagar Gupta, talked about its stake in SPS Commerce at the Bloomberg Activism Forum 2025 on Dec. 9.

Anson, which has more than $2.3 billion in assets, focuses on small and mid-cap companies.

In his presentation, Gupta said the firm is concerned about SPS’ underperformance under CEO Chad Collins, who took the helm from longtime chief executive Archie Black two years ago.

Collins led several acquisitions, including the two biggest in the company’s history: software publisher SupplyPike Inc. in August 2024 and Toronto-based Carbon6 Technologies in December 2024. Both deals were valued between $205 million and $210 million.

Anson wants SPS to stop its mergers-and-acquisitions activity, perform an operational review driven by outside consultants and potentially make a change in leadership or ownership of the company.

“Following a series of earnings expectations misses, guidance cuts, poor M&A performance and an underwhelming Investor Day, the investment community appears to have lost confidence in management,” Anson noted in its presentation.

The company has continued to grow.

For nearly 25 years, or 99 consecutive quarters, SPS has increased revenue. However, revenue growth in the third quarter was 16%, the slowest rate in the last 12 quarters. It missed third analysts third quarter expectation for revenue and the company lowered revenue guidance for the rest of the year.

For the 2024 fiscal year, revenue grew 19% to $637.8 million. The company said this year’s growth is expected to be closer to 18%.

Earnings — which increased nearly 70% since 2020 — are expected to grow more than 13%, the company said.

But even though revenue and earnings have increased, SPS shares are down 52% so far this year. After both the second and third quarter results, they dipped 20%.

Anson also pointed out that SPS has not been able to meet its long-term profit margin ratio of 35%.

Analysts have recently downgraded SPS over its growth prospects and a macroeconomic environment where retailers are tightening their spending amid tariff pressures.

On Oct. 30, Cantor analyst Matthew VanVliet downgraded from overweight to neutral.

On Oct. 31, Craig Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee downgraded his 12-month price target on SPS Commerce to $125 a share.

And on Nov. 11, Morgan Stanley equity analyst Chris Quintero downgraded SPS from overweight (buy) to equalweight (hold).

Mark Schappel, a managing director and analyst at Loop Capital, noted in a research note that one contributor to the third quarter revenue miss was a recently acquired business that fell short of expectations.

After Anson’s Dec. 9 presentation, Schappel issued another note saying that taking SPS private “could make sense.”

“We think many investors would likely welcome such a transaction amid the challenges of slowing growth, execution lapses, the hurdles of evolving into a multi-product company, and the need to enter a potential investment cycle to regain momentum,” he wrote.

Anson noted in its presentation that a prior activist campaign by investors Legion Partners and Ancora Advisors in 2018 led to two new directors being named to the board of directors and helped drive increased financial and share performance at SPS Commerce.

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

