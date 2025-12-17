Activist fund pushes SPS Commerce toward ownership, leadership changes

An investment fund has purchased shares in Minneapolis-based SPS Commerce and is pushing for changes, including a potential sale of the company or change in leadership.
SPS Commerce, which provides systems that help retailers and companies that sell to them manage supply chains, has been one of the most consistent financial performers among Minnesota-based technology stocks.
Recently, though, its shares have sunk and Anson Funds Management has noticed.
The Toronto-based firm would not confirm how many SPS shares it owns. SPS did not respond to a request for comment.
But a source familiar with Anson said the firm had a “notable position.”
The manager of Anson’s activism strategy, Sagar Gupta, talked about its stake in SPS Commerce at the Bloomberg Activism Forum 2025 on Dec. 9.
Anson, which has more than $2.3 billion in assets, focuses on small and mid-cap companies.
In his presentation, Gupta said the firm is concerned about SPS’ underperformance under CEO Chad Collins, who took the helm from longtime chief executive Archie Black two years ago.