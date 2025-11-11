How the Twins narrowed the list of manager candidates from 80 to one before hiring Derek Shelton

In the first days of the Twins’ search for a new manager, the internal list of potential candidates swelled to about 80 names.
Members of the front office kept an open mind as they brainstormed. They listed all the former managers and candidates from other openings around the league. They noted others with varying backgrounds that could conceivably handle the job, including college coaches.
Over the three weeks following the firing of Rocco Baldelli, the Twins whittled their 80 names to Derek Shelton, who became the 15th manager in team history.
Shelton, in many respects, was a predictable hire. The Twins had history with him after he was their bench coach in 2018 and ’19. He was a finalist in their previous managerial search eight years ago, after all.
But through each round of interviews, Twins officials kept coming back to Shelton as the leader they wanted.
“Of all the interview processes I’ve been in, this was probably the most complex,” Shelton said. “It was the most detailed, It was the most to the point.”
There were eight MLB manager openings to begin the offseason, but it didn’t move as quickly as the Twins expected — when they hired Baldelli in October 2018, he had multiple job offers. This time, the Twins opted to spend their first week calling as many people as they could for background information on candidates.
Twins President Derek Falvey said he spoke with agents, former coaches and trusted contacts in other front offices. He consulted with star center fielder Byron Buxton over multiple conversations for his input.