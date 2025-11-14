Twins

Twins to hire Keith Beauregard as third lead hitting coach in past three seasons

Keith Beauregard spent the past three seasons as a hitting coach with the Detroit Tigers.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2025 at 2:38AM
The Tigers' Riley Greene celebrates with hitting coach Keith Beauregard, center, after scoring off a run against the Angels in August. (Ryan Sun/The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS – The Twins are moving to their third hitting coach in the last three years, but the new addition is familiar with the American League Central.

Keith Beauregard is joining manager Derek Shelton’s staff after spending the past three seasons as a hitting coach with the Detroit Tigers, two people familiar with the hire told the Minnesota Star Tribune. Beauregard departed Detroit after his contract expired this year.

Beauregard replaces Matt Borgschulte as the Twins’ lead hitting coach. Trevor Amicone and Rayden Sierra will return as the team’s assistant hitting coaches.

The Twins ranked 23rd in the majors in runs (678), 21st in on-base percentage (.310) and 16th in slugging percentage (.397) in 2025.

Beauregard, 42, helped develop Detroit’s young hitters such as Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter. He previously joined the Tigers after four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, working as a minor league assistant field coordinator and a minor league hitting coach. As a player, he played three seasons in an independent league after a college career at Division II St. Anselm College.

It will be the second year on the big-league staff for Amicone and Sierra.

Shelton is nearing the completion of his first staff with the Twins, including holdovers Ramon Borrego, Pete Maki and Luis Ramirez and newcomers LaTroy Hawkins and Grady Sizemore. The team is still finalizing hires for its bench coach, catching coach and field coordinator/quality control coach.

Buxton misses big bonus

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton placed 11th in the American League MVP voting, which was announced Thursday. The vote had big financial implications for him.

Had Buxton finished inside the top 10 — he was two points behind Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña for 10th — he would have received a $3 million bonus as part of an incentive in his contract.

Buxton appeared on 14 of the 30 MVP ballots with three seventh-place votes, three in eighth place, one in ninth and seven in 10th.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge won the MVP award with four more first-place votes than Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

