Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy enters concussion protocol; status for Seattle game uncertain

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said that Max Brosmer will take the first-team reps in practices until McCarthy is ready to return.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2025 at 8:39PM
The Vikings do not know when quarterback J.J. McCarthy sustained a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms during the Vikings’ travel home from Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, coach Kevin O’Connell announced at his news conference Monday.

McCarthy’s availability for the Vikings’ trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks next Sunday is unclear.

O’Connell said it was “too early” to say if undrafted free agent and former Gopher Max Brosmer would start against the Seahawks, but that he will run the first-team practice while McCarthy is in the protocol.

“I think it’s probably too early to tell that as far as the quarterback not really taking contact in practice and the different phases of the protocol, I think we just gotta take it a day at a time and leave it to the medical professionals and the protocol that’s in place for a reason,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell noted that the Vikings will have a short practice Thursday due to Thanksgiving and longer practices Wednesday and Friday.

McCarthy was evaluated Sunday night at TCO Performance Center after the Vikings returned from their 23-6 loss to the Packers in Green Bay. O’Connell declined to discuss the degree of McCarthy’s symptoms, deferring to medical staff and saying he wasn’t ready “to make any sort of designation for the game.”

O’Connell said that the team, including McCarthy himself, had not yet pinpointed a specific play where the concussion might have occurred, but that it “had to be late.” McCarthy was sacked five times in the game.

He was slow to get up after Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie tackled him on a 10-yard scramble with five minutes to go. McCarthy turned his back to evade another defender as McDuffie came up on him, and he crumpled forward. After the tackle, McCarthy lay on his back for a beat before being helped up by tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Jalen Nailor.

McCarthy’s second interception occurred two snaps later on an overthrown pass to Nailor.

This will be the second time this season McCarthy will miss at least practice due to injury. He missed five games with a high ankle sprain, returning four weeks ago. He was also sidelined all of last season after sustaining a torn meniscus in a preseason game.

The Vikings have only won two games with McCarthy under center this season.

“He’s a competitive guy, he wants to win, but I think he also understands the big picture for himself and how important every moment is right now not only in the present, but for the time that’s been lost in some time-on-task side of things,” O’Connell said. “I think it’s very important that we just continue the principles of him playing the position the right way.”

Vikings quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (9), left, and Max Brosmer (12) chat at practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Nov. 6. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Brosmer served as the No. 2 quarterback while Carson Wentz was starting in McCarthy’s place. Wentz was put on injured reserve on Oct. 27 and recently had season-ending shoulder surgery.

Brosmer has appeared in three regular-season games for the Vikings, completing 5-of-8 passes for 42 yards. He shone in the preseason, though, playing a significant number of snaps as the fourth-string quarterback to earn a roster spot.

Brosmer was 35-of-58 for 364 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the preseason.

“Ton of confidence in Max,” O’Connell said. “All he’s done since he’s been here is show up every single day and respond and answer the bell, whether it’s stepping in for some reps when guys were dinged up previously this year with the first group. … Ideally you’d love to have a bunch of runway for him to continue on his journey, but I know Max will prepare like crazy, like he does every week.”

Should Brosmer start Sunday, the Seahawks defense on the road at Lumen Field would make for a difficult debut. Seattle has nine interceptions this year, four forced and recovered fumbles, and two fumble recovery touchdowns.

The Seahawks are also fourth in the league in sacks with 36, and the Vikings could be without the entire starting left side of their offensive line. O’Connell did not have an update Monday on left tackle Christian Darrisaw (foot) and left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle), who both exited early from the Packers game.

Besides Brosmer, the Vikings currently have only one other quarterback who could be available if McCarthy is not. They signed John Wolford to their practice squad Oct. 29, shortly after it was announced Wentz would have shoulder surgery.

O’Connell said the Vikings will get Wolford “as many reps as possible” running the scout team, which Brosmer usually leads. He also said the team will “take a look” at getting Wolford elevated to the active roster for gameday.

As for the possible addition of another quarterback, O’Connell said that the depth at various positions on the practice squad would be evaluated and that he believed General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s group would be looking at the situation, too.

In other injury news, O’Connell said there was not yet an update on safety Josh Metellus, who finished Sunday’s game but made two trips to the sideline medical tent. O’Connell said outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who missed his second straight game with a left shoulder injury, will work through the week again and they’ll “see how he does.”

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

