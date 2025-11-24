Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy enters concussion protocol; status for Seattle game uncertain

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms during the Vikings’ travel home from Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, coach Kevin O’Connell announced at his news conference Monday.
McCarthy’s availability for the Vikings’ trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks next Sunday is unclear.
O’Connell said it was “too early” to say if undrafted free agent and former Gopher Max Brosmer would start against the Seahawks, but that he will run the first-team practice while McCarthy is in the protocol.
“I think it’s probably too early to tell that as far as the quarterback not really taking contact in practice and the different phases of the protocol, I think we just gotta take it a day at a time and leave it to the medical professionals and the protocol that’s in place for a reason,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell noted that the Vikings will have a short practice Thursday due to Thanksgiving and longer practices Wednesday and Friday.
McCarthy was evaluated Sunday night at TCO Performance Center after the Vikings returned from their 23-6 loss to the Packers in Green Bay. O’Connell declined to discuss the degree of McCarthy’s symptoms, deferring to medical staff and saying he wasn’t ready “to make any sort of designation for the game.”
O’Connell said that the team, including McCarthy himself, had not yet pinpointed a specific play where the concussion might have occurred, but that it “had to be late.” McCarthy was sacked five times in the game.
He was slow to get up after Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie tackled him on a 10-yard scramble with five minutes to go. McCarthy turned his back to evade another defender as McDuffie came up on him, and he crumpled forward. After the tackle, McCarthy lay on his back for a beat before being helped up by tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Jalen Nailor.