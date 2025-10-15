With J.J. McCarthy still working back from a high-ankle sprain and Carson Wentz apparently not veteran enough to slide when linebackers are fast approaching, this seemed like a good week to ask what benchmarks the Vikings are using to determine whether No. 3 quarterback Max Brosmer is improving in the early stages of his journey as an undrafted rookie from the University of Minnesota.
So offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was asked the following:
“What gauges have you used to decide that Max is getting better and could be trusted enough to take over when Carson doesn’t slide when he’s supposed to?”
Phillips paused. Smiled.
“There’s a little extra in that” question, he said.
Phillips didn’t comment on the suggestion that Wentz shouldn’t have been taking on Browns linebackers to the point where Carson Schwesinger sent him to the sideline with a left shoulder injury in the closing seconds of the first half of the Oct. 5 game in London.
Phillips did, however, jump all in on what makes him think that the Brosmer Project is progressing nicely. Mostly, Phillips talked about what he’s seen while watching Brosmer handle all the scout-team reps the backups run to give defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his troops a “look” at the plays that week’s opponent is likely to run.
“If you take it the right way, it’s really good work for a young quarterback,” Phillips said. “Hitting that back foot, playing in rhythm, seeing the concepts and getting the ball out of your hand [quickly].”