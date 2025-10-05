Vikings

Souhan: Carson Wentz leads the Vikings to a win, then expertly avoids talk of a QB controversy

What Wentz has done the last three weeks hasn’t erased the Vikings’ plans at quarterback for J.J. McCarthy. But he has established himself as an ideal teammate in that plan.

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 5, 2025 at 9:30PM
Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) has gone 2-1 as the starter since J.J. McCarthy went down with an ankle injury. (Adam Bettcher/The Associated Press)

LONDON — Carson Wentz’s upper body looked like a Cold War map of Eastern Europe — lots of red, looking to spread. His left shoulder could have doubled as a stop sign.

He had just, with a flick of his wrist, made a large group of large men hug on the sideline, and now he was sitting in the corner of the Vikings locker room at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, looking like what no one could have known he would ever become:

A local folk hero.

Wentz, the high school and college star in North Dakota, had to play for the team he cheered for as a child, after his career looked as if it might be over, to become the endearing figure he never before was.

Wentz was an outstanding player in Philadelphia before a knee injury changed the arc of his career. He is playing for his sixth team in six seasons, a sign that either teams don’t want him around or he has been unwilling to give up on his dream of becoming a starter again.

Whatever happened before, Wentz has kept the Vikings’ season, and his career, alive the last three weeks. After his last-drive heroics and touchdown pass to Jordan Addison with 25 seconds remaining gave the Vikings a 21-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in London, he is 2-1 as a Vikings starter while earning praise for his leadership and toughness.

After praising the 32-year-old Wentz for just those traits, Vikings star Justin Jefferson noted, “He’s an older guy — no offense.”

No offense was exactly the Vikings’ problem for much of Sunday. They trailed the Browns 17-14 with 3:05 remaining and only one offensive line starter, right guard Will Fries, healthy enough to play against one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts.

With coach Kevin O’Connell in his ear, telling him to trust the protection schemes, the previously cautious Wentz awakened the echoes of his one great NFL season.

On the Vikings’ last gotta-have-it drive, Wentz went 9-for-9 for 71 yards and no sacks. On the game-winning, 12-yard touchdown pass to Addison in the right side of the end zone, Addison recognized a gap in coverage, adapted his route, and caught a perfect and quickly thrown pass from Wentz to send the Vikings into their bye week at 3-2.

Thus, the question rings out like a Gjallarhorn: Should Wentz keep the starting job, even for another game, if J.J. McCarthy is healthy enough to return after the bye?

Related Coverage

I believe that the Vikings are fully invested in McCarthy and that he will return when he is fully healthy.

What Wentz has done the last three weeks hasn’t erased the Vikings’ quarterback plans. No, what he has done is establish that he would be McCarthy’s ideal backup for the rest of this season, and into the future, if he’s willing to accept that role.

Wentz displayed guts, toughness, accuracy under pressure, situational understanding and leadership. And when he tried to run, he displayed that his legs are better suited to pickleball than the NFL.

“Yeah, I’m not as athletic anymore,” Wentz said. “I’m getting older. It’s one of those things. Guys are fast on the other side of the ball. Guys are athletes. At any given time, there’s at least one guy faster than me on the other side of the ball. That’s just the way it is. So, I’m not trying to run around.”

Near the end of the first half, he did run, but not around the Browns defense, leading to a collision that sent him to the blue trainer’s tent and then the locker room.

Former Gopher Max Brosmer warmed up but was required only to take a snap and kneel at the end of the half. Wentz returned in the second half and made the plays that made the Vikings sideline exult like the team had won a championship.

Someone asked the inevitable: Did he expect to remain the starter?

“I’ve done plenty of looking ahead in my life,” he said. “I’m done doing that. I’m very much trying to live in the moment and appreciate the moment right now.”

What a moment it was.

about the writer

Jim Souhan

Columnist

Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

