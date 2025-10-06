The Vikings had trouble keeping up with Browns running back Quinshon Judkins on Sunday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

4. Sorry, run defense still needs to be better

With the Eagles and a guy named Saquon Barkley waiting in the wings following the bye week, let’s not get too comfortable with a win over the Browns. If you do get to feeling too comfortable, put on the tape and watch the run defense, which wasn’t good enough overall for the third time in four games.

Safety Theo Jackson got things started by missing a tackle in the hole, turning what should have been maybe a 2-yard gain by Judkins into a 32-yarder en route to Cleveland taking a 7-0 lead. Judkins also had a 14-yard run after a false start to open a drive, and another 14-yarder on second-and-9. The Browns also imposed their will when they converted three fourth-and-1s with Judkins gaining 2 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Vikings 6 and 2 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Vikings 11, and Jerome Ford gaining 2 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Cleveland 43.

In defense of the run defense, it did slam the door late in the fourth quarter to set up the Vikings’ winning drive. With 3:27 left and the Browns starting at their 41, Judkins was dropped for a 1-yard loss by Jonathan Greenard and Eric Wilson, and for no gain by Javon Hargrave and Dallas Turner before Stefanski inexplicably called a pass play that was woefully incomplete. The three-and-out killed only 22 seconds of clock time and left the Vikings with their last timeout. Hargrave also stopped Judkins for no gain on third-and-1 three snaps after Wright’s 77-yard punt.

Good job in those cases, guys, but you still need to be better for four quarters.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith, right, made this open-field tackle of scrambling Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel on Sunday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

5. Good to see Smith looking young in open field

The teams combined to go only 6-for-24 on third-down conversions (25%). The Browns were only 3-for-15 (20%), including 1-for-6 in the second half — the only conversion being Garbriel’s outstanding 9-yard touchdown strike.