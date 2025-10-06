1. O’Connell hid weaknesses well
Kevin O’Connell’s plan for protecting a backup quarterback and a beat-up, ragamuffin offensive line from Cleveland’s swarming, top-ranked defense was so good that the Vikings actually raised their record to 5-17 when losing the turnover battle — two lost fumbles, no takeaways — since he arrived in Minnesota in 2022.
The 21-17 victory in London featured Carson Wentz unloading the ball quickly; guards pulling one way as ballcarriers slipped the other way; Jalen Nailor jet-sweeping 15 yards; and the league’s finest defender, Myles Garrett, getting defanged with three tackles and no splash plays.
Wentz was sacked three times, stayed upright other than that and was pressured only mildly except for three scrambles, one of which was highly unadvised and nearly took out his left shoulder on a 7-yard gain on third-and-9 right before halftime. When getting the ball off while hurried, Wentz completed six of nine passes for 78 yards, including 32-yard deep ball that showed the veteran QB what each of his predecessors learned before him: all 50-50 balls to Justin Jefferson favor the Vikings.
Another throw that faced mild pressure came on K.O.’s call of the day: a trick-play shotgun snap to Cam Akers that ended with the running back’s first career pass going 32 yards for a touchdown to Josh Oliver.
K.O.’s other gem was throwing the challenge flag — his first of the year — on what was ruled a 17-yard catch by Jerry Jeudy on third-and-13 with the score tied 7-7 late in the first half. Butterfinger Jerry’s fourth key drop of the year forced the Browns to punt. O’Connell is now 13-9 in challenges as Vikings coach.
2. Sloppy Browns sight for sore eyes
Browns coach and former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski also had a good plan to help his backup quarterback — rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was making his NFL starting debut — and a fifth different starting offensive line in five games.
Gabriel wasn’t the problem. He got the ball out quick, got sacked only two times, was hit or knocked down only two other times, didn’t turn the ball over and rode a running game that piled up 140 yards on 32 carries (4.4 yards per carry). When the Browns went 69 yards on 13 plays, nine of them runs, to take a 17-14 lead in the third quarter, it was Gabriel who completed an 18-yard pass on a quick bootleg and threaded a 9-yard touchdown bullet pass into three defenders to David Njoku on third-and-goal. When getting the ball off while hurried, Gabriel completed five of 11 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown on a surprise call on second-and-goal from the 1.
However …