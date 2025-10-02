Vikings

When will Vikings safety Harrison Smith return to the starting lineup?

Smith, in his 14th Vikings season, has averaged just 20 snaps per game in what one teammate called an “extremely weird” situation.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2025 at 6:09PM
Vikings safety Harrison Smith has started 199 of 202 career games. He hasn't started yet this season since returning two weeks ago from a training camp illness. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

WARE, ENGLAND - This is safety Harrison Smith‘s fifth trip to London for a Vikings game. As teammates explore the sights and sounds of all the tourist attractions, Smith said he’s not interested.

He’s been there. He’s done that.

But will Smith return to another familiar place: the starting lineup? Smith has come off the bench and played just 39 defensive snaps — 22 against the Bengals and 17 against the Steelers — since returning from a two-game absence to start the season.

Like a veteran in his 14th season, Smith did not tip his hand before Sunday’s first snap against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

So, is this the week you’re going to play more?

“I’m not sure yet,” Smith said. “Kind of like I said the past couple weeks, I’ve been feeling like myself.”

Smith, 36, has eased back into action following a roughly monthlong absence from practices, which began in early August due to a personal health matter that he has chosen to keep private. He was removed from the injury report last week before the loss to the Steelers.

Coach Kevin O’Connell expects Smith’s role will increase. Smith’s next start will be his 200th in the NFL; he has started 199 of 202 career games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’s going to get pretty close to that normal workload,” O’Connell said, “and that will allow us to be a little more versatile with Josh [Metellus], kind of some of the ways we’ve played historically personnel wise, and allow guys to really fit into roles that are pretty powerful for us.”

The only three games Smith hasn’t started are the Vikings’ most recent two games and one in 2013 when he returned from a severe turf toe injury.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said Smith’s role has been “where we want it.” He added Metellus and safety Theo Jackson “are playing well, too.”

Related Coverage

Even Flores’ sons, Miles and Max, have been asking about Smith.

“It’s funny,” Flores said. “My boys are like, ‘Why isn’t he playing as much?’ You can’t just throw somebody into an NFL game. ... What they don’t see is the preparation that goes into getting ready for NFL games and an NFL season, and he missed a big chunk. Without that, we’ve got to be smart about our usage with him.”

Metellus said it’s been “extremely weird” to start games without Smith, or “22″ as he’s called.

“Not that I’m taking his spot, but I grew up watching 22,” Metellus said. “Anytime he’s not on the field, I remember I used to pray that I got a chance to play with him before he was done.”

“I’m really just getting old,” he added. “That’s what it is. To see myself to be on that other side of the spectrum, where 22 is out here giving me tips, encouraging me to take that next step and be that guy.”

The part-time role has been different for Smith, too.

“Playing every snap, you kind of tend to get in a flow a little bit easier,” Smith said. “Trying to figure that out. It’s not like rocket science or anything, but it’s about staying warm on the sideline, being alert and ready whenever I’m wanted.”

Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Grennard talks to reporters at Hanbury Manor in Ware, England, on Thursday. (Adam Bettcher/The Associated Press)

Dallas Turner joins Vikings’ long injury list

Nine players — or about 17% of the Vikings’ active roster — did not practice Thursday due to injuries or rest to manage past injuries.

Outside linebacker Dallas Turner has an illness and did not practice. Turner and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) were not seen during the roughly 15-minute portion of practice open to reporters. Van Ginkel is not expected to play against the Browns.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who has one sack in four games, was asked if Van Ginkel’s absence has led to more blockers assigned to him.

“I know we miss him,” said Greenard, who added he will always “expect anything and everything to be thrown at me.”

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whom O’Connell said he hoped would practice by “Thursday or Friday” this week, continued to be held out. He watched from the sideline. McCarthy has not practiced since his Sept. 14 right ankle sprain.

Five offensive linemen also did not participate: right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), backup center Michael Jurgens (hamstring), and left tackle Christian Darrisaw (rest).

Tight end Ben Yurosek (knee), the undrafted rookie, also remains sidelined.

Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis in your inbox every Friday. Subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

When will Vikings safety Harrison Smith return to the starting lineup?

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Smith, in his 14th Vikings season, has averaged just 20 snaps per game in what one teammate called an “extremely weird” situation.

Vikings

Vikings great Jim Marshall, Chuck Foreman among Seniors nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall at his home Tuesday January 9, 2018 in St. Louis Park, MN. ] JERRY HOLT • jerry.holt@startribune.com

Vikings

Vikings ‘really happy’ with quarterback Carson Wentz as J.J. McCarthy’s return gets closer

card image