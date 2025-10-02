When will Vikings safety Harrison Smith return to the starting lineup?

WARE, ENGLAND - This is safety Harrison Smith‘s fifth trip to London for a Vikings game. As teammates explore the sights and sounds of all the tourist attractions, Smith said he’s not interested.
He’s been there. He’s done that.
But will Smith return to another familiar place: the starting lineup? Smith has come off the bench and played just 39 defensive snaps — 22 against the Bengals and 17 against the Steelers — since returning from a two-game absence to start the season.
Like a veteran in his 14th season, Smith did not tip his hand before Sunday’s first snap against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
So, is this the week you’re going to play more?
“I’m not sure yet,” Smith said. “Kind of like I said the past couple weeks, I’ve been feeling like myself.”
Smith, 36, has eased back into action following a roughly monthlong absence from practices, which began in early August due to a personal health matter that he has chosen to keep private. He was removed from the injury report last week before the loss to the Steelers.
Coach Kevin O’Connell expects Smith’s role will increase. Smith’s next start will be his 200th in the NFL; he has started 199 of 202 career games.