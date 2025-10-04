Vikings offensive line put together with tape and glue for Sunday’s game against Browns

LONDON – Most Vikings fans cheering for receiver Jordan Addison’s 81-yard catch and run at the end of last week’s loss to the Steelers in Dublin failed to see replacement center Michael Jurgens dragging his strained hamstring the same distance.
“Luckily,” Jurgens said, “the broadcast doesn’t really care about fat guys, so they didn’t have any clips of me hobbling down the field.”
Jurgens, the Vikings backup center, said he injured the leg on his second snap replacing injured starting center Ryan Kelly, who suffered his second concussion in three weeks during the first half against Pittsburgh. Right tackle Brian O’Neill had already exited because of a sprained knee ligament suffered while blocking for a field goal on the opening drive.
It’s been that kind of year already for an injury-ravaged offensive line.
Through the first quarter of the NFL season, the Vikings’ talented and expensive crew of blockers — Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Kelly, Will Fries and O’Neill — have not played a single snap together.
Reserve Blake Brandel will make his 25th NFL start — his first at center — in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
“It’s been kind of crazy,” backup tackle Walter Rouse said.
“Never an ideal scenario,” said Fries, the $88 million free-agent pickup.