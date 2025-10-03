WARE, ENGLAND – A year after Vikings safeties Josh Metellus and Camryn Bynum clapped hands and bumped behinds, performing the famed handshake from the movie “Parent Trap” during a win over the New York Jets in London, Metellus made sure to have something up his sleeve for last week’s Dublin game against the Steelers.
“It was Irish specific,” Metellus told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “From ’Luck of the Irish,’ a movie I used to watch on the Disney Channel when I was a kid. It was this little Irish dance I was trying to get the guys to do.
“Obviously, they didn’t turn it over,” Metellus added. “So, that didn’t work.”
The Steelers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not commit a turnover, marking just the fifth time in 39 games under defensive coordinator Brian Flores the Vikings didn’t steal possession.
Their record in those games? 0-5.
But Flores’ focus entering Sunday’s game against the Browns lies elsewhere, even though Cleveland will have rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel make his first NFL start.
He said he’s more concerned with the Vikings’ Jekyll and Hyde run defense, which surrendered a career-high 99 rushing yards to Steelers backup Kenneth Gainwell after starter Jaylen Warren was a late scratch due to a knee injury.
Gainwell gained most of his yardage on the perimeter, which is why Flores said they’re back to drilling basics of setting edges and shedding blocks in practices this week.