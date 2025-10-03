Vikings

Six Vikings, including J.J. McCarthy and four offensive linemen, are out of action Sunday

Against the Browns in London, the Vikings turn to veteran Blake Brandel for his first start at center and rookie guard Joe Huber in his first NFL start.

By Andrew Krammer

October 3, 2025 at 8:53PM
The Vikings went through practice on Wednesday in Ware, England. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

WARE, England − The Vikings ruled out six players, including four offensive linemen, for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), and backup center Michael Jurgens (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Blake Brandel, who has already played guard and tackle this season, is expected to make his 25th NFL start, but his first at center. Rookie guard Joe Huber appears in line for his first NFL start at left guard. They’ll get a chance to prove themselves against one of the league’s best defensive fronts led by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“Got a lot of confidence in the group we’re going to put out there,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “They’ve had a really good week, so we’re ready to go.”

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) have also been ruled out. McCarthy has not practiced since his Sept. 14 injury against the Falcons. Van Ginkel has been out since playing eight snaps against the Bengals on Sept. 21.

A consistent light rain during Friday’s practice, and the Vikings being limited to one field (instead of the four at TCO Performance Center), impacted the plan to get McCarthy back on the practice field this week, O’Connell said.

“He got through pretty well,” O’Connell said of McCarthy’s week. “My hope was to try to get him some work in individual [drills], but with weather and tight field space — we’re working on a 100-yard field — we wanted to be smart with that. Very much looking forward to spending some time with him next week and seeing where he’s at coming out of the bye.”

O’Connell was asked about the constant lineup changes amid mounting injuries.

“I’m a big believer if you’re looking for obstacles or excuses,” O’Connell said, “you’re probably going to find them. So, why would we take the time and energy to look? Let’s just focus on what we need to focus on in the present, because I think things will work out for this team.”

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (rest) and outside linebacker Dallas Turner (illness) returned to practice on Friday and will play Sunday.

To have eight offensive linemen active, which is required to field a 48-man gameday roster instead of 46, the team may elevate two blockers from the practice squad, which includes interior blockers Vershon Lee and Henry Byrd as well as tackle Matt Waletzko, who signed with the team this week.

Help on the way?

Fullback C.J. Ham and outside linebacker Tyler Batty appear on track to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s kickoff. Both returned to practice this week after missing the required four games on I.R. due to knee injuries sustained before the season.

Ham and Batty are listed as questionable to play, as is tight end Ben Yurosek, the rookie who suffered a knee injury Sept. 21 vs. Cincinnati.

Ham, the Pro Bowl fullback in his 10th season, said he hadn’t missed this much time since he was at Denfeld High School in Duluth. He played in 136 of 138 games in his Vikings career before this four-game absence. When he returns, Ham is expected to resume his many roles on special teams, as a lead blocker, and as a pass protector on third downs.

“I can call just about anything,” O’Connell said. “Whether it’s on the sheet or not, C.J. would figure it out.”

The Vikings need to clear a roster space before activating Ham or Batty.

Reichard’s passions collide

Kicker Will Reichard‘s first love was soccer, playing it and cheering for Cristiano Ronaldo. He was well aware of Sunday’s venue, where the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur plays, before kicking there for the first time in last year’s win over the New York Jets.

“I grew up a soccer player,” Reichard said. “To [play] in a stadium I grew up watching soccer games being played, that aspect is pretty cool.”

American football is working out for Reichard. He’s one of seven NFL kickers to not miss yet through four games. He’s made all 16 kicks: eight extra points and eight field goals, including a franchise-record 62-yard field goal in the win against the Bengals.

Reichard, a 2024 sixth-round pick, has made 11 of 14 field goals [79%] and all 46 extra points through 17 games of his NFL career.

O’Connell’s year in Cleveland

O’Connell, the reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year, was asked what his first NFL coaching job — with the Browns, Sunday’s foe, in 2015 as quarterbacks coach — did for his coaching career. O’Connell was hired by then-Browns head coach Mike Pettine, who is now the Vikings’ assistant head coach.

“One of the quarterbacks in that room was Josh McCown, who is now my quarterbacks coach and does a tremendous job,” O’Connell said. “But I learned so much that year. I learned basically that fast-tracking of what you think you’d be as a coach and how to coach a room and play a role on the staff.”

