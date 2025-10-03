Six Vikings, including J.J. McCarthy and four offensive linemen, are out of action Sunday

WARE, England − The Vikings ruled out six players, including four offensive linemen, for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), and backup center Michael Jurgens (hamstring) have been ruled out.
Blake Brandel, who has already played guard and tackle this season, is expected to make his 25th NFL start, but his first at center. Rookie guard Joe Huber appears in line for his first NFL start at left guard. They’ll get a chance to prove themselves against one of the league’s best defensive fronts led by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
“Got a lot of confidence in the group we’re going to put out there,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “They’ve had a really good week, so we’re ready to go.”
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) have also been ruled out. McCarthy has not practiced since his Sept. 14 injury against the Falcons. Van Ginkel has been out since playing eight snaps against the Bengals on Sept. 21.
A consistent light rain during Friday’s practice, and the Vikings being limited to one field (instead of the four at TCO Performance Center), impacted the plan to get McCarthy back on the practice field this week, O’Connell said.
“He got through pretty well,” O’Connell said of McCarthy’s week. “My hope was to try to get him some work in individual [drills], but with weather and tight field space — we’re working on a 100-yard field — we wanted to be smart with that. Very much looking forward to spending some time with him next week and seeing where he’s at coming out of the bye.”
O’Connell was asked about the constant lineup changes amid mounting injuries.