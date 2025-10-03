Sports

RandBall: Vikings face nightmare of a must-win game with suspect O-line

The final injury report before Sunday’s game against Cleveland shows the fragility of the Vikings’ season.

Columnist Icon

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2025 at 4:39PM
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) hits Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during Sunday's 24-21 Steelers win. (Dave Shopland/The Associated Press)

As a parent of young children, I am fond of saying that our family does not take vacations.

We take trips, and there is a difference.

A trip has some of the same elements of a vacation: You travel to a destination and spend time engaging in activities together. But you also deal with meltdowns, unfamiliar bedtime routines and other stressors.

A vacation is unforgettable and recharges you. A trip is memorable, but often there’s a secret relief when it’s over because of the stress that comes along with the good memories.

The Vikings certainly never viewed their two weekend excursion to Europe as a vacation, but they also probably imagined a closer-to-ideal scenario with team bonding, sightseeing and a couple of victories.

They are instead most certainly on an NFL trip. Their offensive line plan has melted down. They are in an unfamiliar place. They have already lost once. And now they face a must-win game Sunday as this nightmarish trip draws to a close, as I talked about with La Velle E. Neal III on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

They will have to try to move the ball against a top-notch Browns defense while putting three backup linemen on the field. Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Michael Jurgens and Brian O’Neill were ruled out on Friday’s final injury report.

That means backup guard Blake Brandel will start ... at center. Undrafted rookie Joe Huber will start at guard. Justin Skule will start at right tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the British equivalent of uff-da?

Those three, plus Christian Darrisaw and Will Fries, will try to protect backup quarterback Carson Wentz. He was pummeled last week in a 24-21 loss to the Steelers that wasn’t close for most of the game.

Skill position players are important, but the real NFL battles are won in the trenches.

Related Coverage

Just ask the 49ers, who were without their starting QB and three top pass-catchers but still upset the Rams on Thursday because backup QB Mac Jones was kept mostly clean by an intact offensive line and sacked just once in 49 pass attempts.

Heck, just ask the Vikings. They went 2-0 last year and 2-1 this year without starting receiver Jordan Addison.

The only good news is that Cleveland is offensively inept and about to start a third-round rookie QB for the first time.

The points produced by both offenses Sunday might more closely resemble a British “football” score than an American football score.

But make no mistake: The Vikings must win this game. The difference between 3-2 and 2-3 at the bye, with the gauntlet of games coming up afterward, is the difference between a viable path to the playoffs and an unrealistic hope.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • J.J. McCarthy didn’t practice all week and also was ruled out for Sunday’s game. How the Vikings handle his ramp-up to action after their bye week will be very interesting and could invite even more speculation.
    • I’m planning an immediate reaction postgame podcast after Sunday’s Vikings game.
      • La Velle and I also talked about the Twins’ managerial search and the Lynx taking on WNBA leadership on Friday’s podcast.
        • How good is the Twins’ managerial job compared to the seven other MLB vacancies. It’s argued here that it is No. 3 because of organizational patience and a weak division, but here it falls near the bottom.
          • Is WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s job in jeopardy?
            • A follow-up to my best Minnesota draft year piece from Thursday, with some lobbying for 1982 to be considered.
              View post on X
              about the writer

              about the writer

              Michael Rand

              Columnist / Reporter

              Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

              See Moreicon

              More from Sports

              See More

              Vikings

              Vikings-Browns preview: Which version of Minnesota will show up in London?

              card image
              Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

              While the Vikings offense tries to get on track with Carson Wentz at quarterback, the defense will look to feast against rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

              Sports

              RandBall: Vikings face nightmare of a must-win game with suspect O-line

              Staff headshot
              Michael Rand
              card image

              Football

              Tonight at 9:30: Don't miss ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’

              card image