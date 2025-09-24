Sports

RandBall: MLB’s ‘robot umpire’ challenge system is the wrong choice

MLB could have chosen to have 100% of its balls and strikes called accurately. Michael Rand writes about that in today’s 10 things to know.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2025 at 4:07PM
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, center, argues with home plate umpire Austin Jones, left. (Ryan Sun)

Major League Baseball will make its initial foray next season into “robot umpires,” a rather hilarious term that conjures up images of Star Wars droids barking out ball and strike calls but is in reality a system of precision cameras.

In the rule that will be implemented next season, teams will get two challenges per game (more if it goes to extra innings) to ball and strike calls. Only a batter, pitcher or catcher can signal for a review, which will trigger a quick process to see whether 12 powerful cameras determine if the call was correct.

If the challenge is successful, the call is reversed and the team keeps retains the challenge. If not, it loses the challenge.

That seems like a fine compromise when considering all the competing factors at play in getting any sort of ball-strike review implemented. Commissioner Rob Manfred’s statement after the rule passed Tuesday reflected that: “I commend the Joint Competition Committee for striking the right balance of preserving the integral role of the umpire in the game with the ability to correct a missed call in a high-leverage situation, all while preserving the pace and rhythm of the game.”

Manfred frames it as the best of all worlds. On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, I wondered if the system was the worst of all worlds.

My least favorite things about sports’ seemingly never-ending quest to correct officiating mistakes are: 1) They interrupt the flow of the game, often taking minutes to sort out; and 2) Fans never quite know for sure if they can celebrate a play in real-time, knowing that a review might change the outcome.

Baseball had an option that could have ensured virtually every ball-strike call is correct — as opposed to the 94% accuracy rate of human umpires — had they chosen to implement the “robot” system for all balls and strikes.

When they tried it in the minor leagues, it was seamless and instantaneous, with the ball-strike call immediately sent to the home plate umpire’s earpiece for him or her to announce.

So baseball could have eliminated any guesswork about whether a ball-strike call was correct or in danger of being overturned and could have delivered that accurate information in real-time without any interruption to the game flow or fan emotions?

But instead, we don’t want to take responsibility away from the home plate umpire? Yet we know that umpires miss about 17 ball-strike calls per game (94% accuracy on an average of 290 pitches per game).

And we want to preserve the catcher’s ability to frame pitches and steal strikes? Even though that’s akin to rewarding rule-bending like which NHL players are best at taking dives or which NBA players can get away with the most subtle defensive clutching and grabbing.

Maybe this will just prove to be a first step. For now, though, it seems like the wrong one.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • Also on Wednesday’s podcast, retiring Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller joined me for a long discussion of both his career and the Twins. In focus in particular: Rocco Baldelli’s job status.
    • Oh yeah, the Twins are still playing games. And they happened to win one Tuesday, with Zebby Matthews going seven strong innings in a 4-1 win.
      • Of the many teams that traded for Twins players at the deadline, the Phillies seem to be the biggest winners. Jhoan Duran has been terrific (though he blew a save Tuesday) and Harrison Bader is hitting .325.
        • The Lynx suffered an uncharacteristic loss at an inopportune time, dropping Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals in overtime to Phoenix after leading by 20 points in the second half. I did a special edition podcast after Tuesday’s game.
          Michael Rand

          Columnist / Reporter

          Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

